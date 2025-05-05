(Video) Jamie Carragher trolls Tarkowski with brilliant jibe over Merseyside derby equaliser

Image via Sky Sports Premier League

Jamie Carragher issued a brilliant dig at James Tarkowski and Everton over the latter’s stoppage time equaliser against Liverpool this season.

The Toffees defender struck in the 98th minute at Goodison Park in February to secure a point for his side and inflict what, at the time, felt like a significant blow to the Reds’ Premier League title aspirations.

The goal felt particularly special for the home fans that night given that it was the final Merseyside derby to be played at the stadium, and it preceded stormy scenes which saw red cards issued to Curtis Jones, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Arne Slot and Sipke Hulshoff.

Carragher trolls Everton with ‘2-2 win’ comment

Tarkowski appeared as a guest on Sky Sports‘ Monday Night Football and, inevitably, his strike was shown on the programme.

Sharp as a tack, Carragher joked to the Everton defender: “It was a 2-2 win, wasn’t it?”…and the 32-year-old’s reply was revealing as he admitted: “People still refer to it as a win – ‘you scored that winner’ – and it did feel like a winner, to be honest.”

Everton have Tarkowski’s goal; Liverpool have the Premier League title!

We get that Everton fans were ecstatic at seeing their team score a stoppage time equaliser in a derby – who wouldn’t be jubilant in that scenario – but the subsquent pitch invasion by some supporters was a little over the top!

That Tarkowski – who somehow avoided a red card in the reverse fixture last month – publicly stated that it felt like a win to the Toffees shows how much pleasure they take in thwarting Liverpool, and in recent years they haven’t had much else to shout about other than their annoyingly good record at home in Merseyside derbies.

While that last-gasp goal was probably the highlight of the season for many of their fans, Reds supporters are instead revelling in a record-equalling 20th league title, which was secured in emphatic fashion last weekend with four matches to spare.

Carragher won’t have enjoyed watching back the 32-year-old’s equaliser, but he had his comeback ready for Evertonians, and the result ultimately proved to be nothing more than a momentary annoyance in a campaign of tangible success for LFC!