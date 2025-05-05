Jordan Henderson’s take on Alexander-Arnold’s exit will raise eyebrows

(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Many Liverpool fans will feel hurt with Trent Alexander-Arnold on this bank holiday Monday, whilst many will wish him well and Jordan Henderson has shared his thoughts.

Replying to the video posted on the right back’s Instagram account that confirmed his exit, our former captain wrote: ‘What a journey! Thank you for everything!

‘Everyone knows what the club means to you and your legacy will live forever. The scouser in our team!! Good luck with the next chapter! We will all be supporting you…. 🙌❤️’

It’s clear that the bond the pair had during their playing days at Anfield will remain wherever they both play their football, though it’s hard not to think that the ending was a message to fans.

Jamie Carragher has explained why people will be upset with this decision, though our former skipper doesn’t seem to think there should be ill feeling.

Jordan Henderson has given his public support to Alexander-Arnold

The Sunderland-born midfielder also faced backlash when he swapped Merseyside for Saudi Arabia, though many different factors were in play then.

Each player is entitled to make their own career path and perhaps nobody will understand this better than the fellow pros who have shared dressing rooms with them.

Trent’s comments on hoping that his move away from the club doesn’t take away from the joy of our title success perhaps best illustrates how out of touch the current players are with the fans.

Regardless of all this though, it’s great to see that two very important men in the Jurgen Klopp era have a bond that will transcend their days in a red shirt.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley