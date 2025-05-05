Paul Joyce explains one thing Trent wanted to avoid with timing of Liverpool exit decision

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed that he’ll leave Liverpool at the end of his current contract this summer, ending months of speculation over his future.

It seems almost certain that he’ll depart for Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of a season in which he helped the Reds to win their second Premier League title in six years, having also been an integral part of the 2019/20 triumph.

It was only eight days ago that he and his teammates were celebrating wildly at Anfield after clinching top-flight glory following the 5-1 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur, but even the joy of that moment hasn’t been enough to convince him to stay at his boyhood club.

Why has Trent chosen today to announce Liverpool exit?

In an article for The Times, Paul Joyce has explained why Trent chose today to publicly confirm his departure from Liverpool.

The journalist wrote: ‘There has been criticism of Alexander-Arnold for not speaking publicly sooner about his intentions. For a period, he simply avoided making a decision, the matter weighing heavy on him, but he has not been disruptive.

‘He has clarified his plans now, rather than waiting until after the title parade on May 26 for example, as he does not want to be viewed as a coward who sneaked out the back door. Over the next three games, he will have to face the fans and deal with the consequences.’

Meanwhile, The Athletic‘s James Pearce outlined that Trent was ‘determined to keep the news under wraps’ until Liverpool had mathematically clinched the Premier League title in order to ‘avoid creating any unwanted distractions for the team’.

Probably the best time for Trent to confirm unpopular decision

Irrespective of when the Reds’ vice-captain confirmed that he’d be leaving his boyhood club on a free transfer, it was never going to be accepted unanimously among the fan base, with many supporters scorned by the nature of the 26-year-old’s exit (most likely for Real Madrid).

However, by waiting until the title had been secured but ending any lingering secrecy ahead of the trophy presentation and subsequent parade, the timing of the announcement has come during the most ideal period for any such news to be made official.

By the time of the coronation at Anfield on 25 May (and the city-wide celebration the following day), Kopites will have had ample scope to process Trent’s exit, even if they don’t necessarily make peace with it.

When he came off the bench against Leicester on Easter Sunday after recovering from injury, most of the Liverpool fans in the away end gave him a positive reception, although there appeared to be a smattering of boos.

Now that our outgoing vice-captain has made his exit official, all eyes will be on the greeting he gets from match-going supporters in the home games against Arsenal and Crystal Palace, and the trip to Brighton in between.