Trent hits back at suggestion fans will be ‘disappointed’ with his Liverpool exit

Liverpool are the best team in England and Trent Alexander-Arnold has decided this is the right time to leave the club on a free transfer.

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, the right back was asked if he can understand why supporters will be disappointed to hear that he’s leaving the club and stated:

“Yes, 100 per cent. I’ve been a fan of this club my whole life, it has given me the opportunity to go and do everything I’ve done, to achieve everything. So, I understand that.

“Growing up, seeing players leave that I’ve loved watching and have helped the team win trophies, you feel a connection to the players that you watch, especially when they bring success to the club as well.

“So, I completely understand the feelings that go with that and I’ve felt it myself so I completely understand that the news will disappoint a lot of people, will anger people, it will make them upset.

“Obviously that went into the decision as well – it’s something you don’t want to do, you don’t want to ever have these moments where you feel like you’re letting a lot of people down, you’re disappointing a lot of people.

“But I’ve had to make a decision for me, it’s as simple as that. It’s a difficult one, it’s one that has played on my mind for a long time but being able now to get it off my chest will feel like a weight is lifted.

“And I think it’s important for the fans to know where I stand and know what the truth is.”

This will be the line that the England international uses for the rest of his career to explain why he departed his club to go and experience something new.

There will be many who understand this, people like Michael Owen and Steve McManaman, though it doesn’t mean what he’s done is right.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has upset a lot of Liverpool fans

The 26-year-old hopes that his departure doesn’t take away from winning the league, as if we would be that upset over his exit.

You can tell from the way he’s speaking that he knows the upset is there because he’s a great footballer and whilst that may be true, it’s not the main reason for the strong emotions.

From being a boyhood club to then signing a shorter contract, refusing to sign a new deal and then leaving on a free – are all signs of someone thinking about themselves.

He said there was a strong chance he would stay but that was never the case.

