Trent: I hope me leaving doesn’t take away from winning the league

Trent Alexander-Arnold has made his decision to leave the Premier League champions and has begun to explain his reasoning for the departure.

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, the right back discussed what he hopes the reaction is to the news:

“I’m hoping that, we’re able to carry on winning games, that the noise doesn’t take away from the fact of what we’ve achieved this season.

“It’s been an amazing season, it’s been amazing to be part of it and I just hope that everyone’s able to maybe not dwell on this news for too long and be able to celebrate what the rest of the lads have done.

“Don’t let this cast a dark cloud over the season and let everyone celebrate what we’ve achieved as a club.

“Enjoy the home, the away games, the guards of honour, the celebrations, everything that comes with it.

“I’m hoping that we’re able to celebrate it together but I know that the news will take a bit of time to to set in.

“And like I said, people won’t be happy and they’ll be disappointed but at the end of the day, you can be angry and hate me, but I just hope that the lads, the rest of the team, the staff, everyone else is able to, to feel how good a season this has been.

“And they’re able to feel the love and support from the fans as they have done all season.”

With all due respect to the England international, his departure won’t be ‘casting a dark cloud’ over Liverpool winning a 20th title.

Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah have shown their loyalty whereas the lad who was supposed to be most connected to us fans, has turned his back on the club.

Liverpool will move on and Alexander-Arnold could regret this move

By copying the captions of Virgil van Dijk for his contract renewal post, the academy graduate continued to allow thoughts that a new deal could be agreed.

Peter Crouch has already said how this news might not go down well and that could very well be the case.

Booing the player isn’t the right move either but what we can do is move on quickly, with no need to play the Real Madrid bound full back and put all our efforts into Conor Bradley from here on.

