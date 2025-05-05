Trent: there was a ‘100% massive possibility’ I could have stayed at Liverpool

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to leave the Premier League champions to go and play elsewhere but this may not have always been the case.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, the right back was asked if he was ever close to staying at Anfield and claimed:

“One hundred per cent, a massive possibility. I’ve got full confidence in the manager and the staff and the club going forward.

“It’s not about me thinking we’re not going to fight for titles or fight for trophies season in, season out because I knew from the first few moments with the manager that he was a winner, he was aiming to go and win things.

“And you’ve seen that this season with the way that we’ve played. So it was never about not having confidence in that, it just boiled down to what I felt I needed, and that is a change.

“That’s something I need to do on my personal journey as a person, but also as a player and a professional, to go and challenge myself elsewhere.

“I feel like a challenge in a different environment is something I need to do as a player.”

When we were waiting for Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and the England international to sign new contracts, there was blame placed with FSG for not getting these done.

To see our captain and goal scorer sign and now the academy graduate say the only motivation for an exit was a desire for change and not the club failing to meet his needs – shows they tried to keep them all at Anfield.

Quite how there was a 100% chance of staying and then also saying the decision being solely motivated by wanting a career change, makes little sense but it feels like the No.66 knew what he wanted all along.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has had his heart set on Real Madrid

The 26-year-old is hoping that this news doesn’t ruin the feeling of winning the league for Liverpool fans and that is perhaps the best example of his misreading of this situation.

Whilst we were left using lip readers and deciphering conversations with John Henry, the full back has been picking his new house in Madrid.

Don’t say you’re a normal lad from Liverpool, run down your contract, leave on a free and then expect everyone will be gutted that you’ve gone.

We’ve lost a brilliant footballer who has ensured he got himself the best deal, not looking after the club he supposedly loves.

