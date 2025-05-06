Arsenal make guard of honour decision ahead of Liverpool clash at Anfield

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

For Arsenal, next weekend’s fixture away to Liverpool represents a galling case of ‘look at what you could’ve won’.

The match at Anfield on Sunday is the Reds’ first home game since clinching the Premier League title with a 5-1 mauling of the Gunners’ arch-nemeses Tottenham Hotspur in L4 towards the end of April.

Arne Slot’s side were duly given a guard of honour by their Chelsea counterparts (well, except for Noni Madueke) prior to the 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge two days ago, although the time-honoured ritual has been strongly condemned by some pundits as an ’embarrassing’ charade.

Arsenal, who had been Liverpool’s closest pursuers in the title race this season, are now believed to have made a decision regarding the tradition ahead of the fixture at Anfield.

Arsenal will uphold guard of honour tradition

On Tuesday morning, the Daily Mail‘s Mike Keegan reported that Mikel Arteta’s side are expected to give their opponents a guard of honour onto the pitch before kick-off, just as they did when the Reds last won the Premier League in 2020.

It’s understood that the view within the north London club is that, while the gesture isn’t mandatory, it represents a mark of sportsmanship which should be carried out.

Arsenal right to give Liverpool the respet they’ve earned

Credit to Arsenal for making the right decision, no matter how chastening it’ll surely be for Arteta and his players, having come up short in a title race for the third season running, this time to Liverpool’s benefit.

Supporters with long memories will recall how, in 1998, the Reds performed that gesture of respect towards the Gunners at Anfield after the north Londoners clinched the Premier League title three days previously. In other words, what goes around comes around.

Rangers notably refused to give arch-rivals Celtic a guard of honour prior to the Old Firm derby last Sunday, with Brendan Rodgers’ side having been crowned champions the previous weekend.

Of course it’ll sicken Arsenal’s players and fans to line up and applaud Liverpool onto the pitch in five days’ time, but rather than being bitter about it, they should use it as motivation to try and emulate the Reds next season.

Slot’s team are worthy champions and ought to be shown that respect by their remaining opponents this month, no matter how grudging it might be for their nearest challengers.