Report: Why Spurs could usurp Serie A duo to sign ‘top-level’ Liverpool player this summer

One player who’s barely had a look-in at Liverpool this season is reportedly attracting plenty of transfer interest coming into the summer.

Despite being part of a Premier League-winning squad in his first year on Merseyside, Federico Chiesa has been limited to just 13 appearances in all competitions, barely surpassing 400 minutes of game-time since joining the Reds last August (Transfermarkt).

Although Bundesliga insider Christian Falk has said that the 27-year-old doesn’t want to leave and is determined to prove himself at Anfield, the Italy international is reportedly being sought by Fenerbahce as Jose Mourinho’s top target – and one of the manager’s former clubs is also believed to be in the mix.

Liverpool set modest asking price for Chiesa

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool could be willing to let their number 14 depart in the summer, but only on a permanent basis rather than on loan, with a valuation of €15m-€20m (£12.7m-£17m) being set.

Napoli and AC Milan are both interested in offering Chiesa a return to Serie A just a few months after leaving Juventus, although that duo could find it difficult to meet the forward’s expected wage demands.

That wouldn’t be an issue for fellow suitors Tottenham Hotspur, and it isn’t the only reason why Ange Postecoglou’s side could be in pole position for the Reds attacker.

Fabio Paratici – who has long-standing ties with the 27-year-old from their mutual time with the Bianconeri – is expected to return to a formal role at Spurs once his suspension concludes, and his relationship with the player’s agent Fali Ramadani could also help to fuel a prospective transfer to north London.

Liverpool shouldn’t give up on Chiesa despite difficult season

Despite being hailed as a ‘top-level talent‘ by ITV commentator Seb Hutchinson earlier this year, Chiesa’s first season at Liverpool has been a hugely frustrating one on a personal level, with persistent injury problems preventing him from establishing himself in his early months at Anfield.

Even when those physical issues were behind him after the turn of the year, he’s found it difficult to get much of a look-in under Arne Slot, and it was only when coming off the bench against Chelsea at the weekend that he finally reached the five-game threshold to qualify for a Premier League winner’s medal.

The Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele reported last week that the Italian’s subdued performance in a rare start against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup in February left Reds coaches ‘really concerned’, with that display ‘setting him back’ in his quest to earn more regular game-time.

Despite that, we firmly believe that Liverpool shouldn’t give up on Chiesa just yet. Having not had a proper pre-season last year, hopefully he’ll benefit from being in a more stable environment this summer and have more of an impact for LFC next term, even though Mo Salah won’t be dislodged on the right flank any time soon.