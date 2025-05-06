‘I have sympathy’ – Chris Sutton feels Liverpool man has been hard done by this season

Chris Sutton has claimed he has ‘sympathy’ for one Liverpool player in particular this season after struggling to break into Arne Slot’s starting XI.

Harvey Elliott was handed his first start of the Premier League campaign on Sunday as the Reds were defeated 3-1 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The former Fulham man, who has four goals and two assists in 25 appearances this term (across all competitions), struggled to grow into the game and was replaced after 69 minutes.

Sutton has sympathised with the boyhood Red, claiming it’s hard to get into a rhythm when receiving such limited game time.

“One thing I would say, I do have sympathy for, you know, Harvey Elliott and the other players who, you know, have been fringe players because I do take your point they have to grab their chance,” Sutton told BBC (via The Boot Room).

“But, I mean, you know, as a player, and Rob will tell you this as well, you like to get into a rhythm and they haven’t been able to do that really all season because you can, you know, virtually pick the Liverpool team sort of week in and week out. It’s the same group of players, roughly, isn’t it, I think?”

Elliott was linked with a move away from the club in the summer but instead decided to remain at Anfield and fight for a spot.

He hasn’t managed to do that due to the excellent performances of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai for the majority the campaign, so it remains to be seen what will happen during the upcoming transfer window.

The 22-year-old is under contract on Merseyside until the summer of 2027 meaning any departure in the summer would bring in a decent amount of money.

Bournemouth are one club believed to be interested in the attacking midfielder despite our No.19 once again insisting recently he wants to remain a Liverpool player.

Elliott gives his all when out on the pitch and it would be a shame to see him leave – but would that be the best decision for his future career?