‘We knew’ – Ex-Bayern Munich director makes ‘special’ admission about Liverpool ace

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Former Bayern Munich director Marco Neppe has claimed the Bundesliga outfit were aware of how ‘special’ Ryan Gravenberch was despite selling the midfielder to Liverpool in 2023.

The Netherlands international swapped the Allianz Arena for Anfield in a £34.2m move and despite struggling for consistency during his debut campaign, the 22-year-old has flourished this season under Arne Slot.

Our No. 38 had started every Premier League game prior to Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and Neppe insists he’s not surprised by Gravenberch’s top quality performances this term.

“I am super happy for Ryan,” he told Sky Sports News (via Rousing The Kop). “He is a special midfielder. When we signed him from Ajax, we were 100% convinced. And, honestly, we never doubted his qualities. We knew he would bring it someday.

“We saw exactly what he is now showing at Liverpool. But sometimes it is about needing some patience too. Even in his first season at Liverpool, it was not easy. It is a momentum thing. There are so many stories in football where big careers start because of an injury to another player and they take their chance.”

The former Ajax man has featured 46 times for the Reds this term (across all competitions) and has registered four assists.

His ability to break up play and get us moving in the right direction or receive the ball from defence in difficult areas has seen him become an integral part of Slot’s side.

The midfielder was often deployed in a more advanced role during Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge of Liverpool but it’s in a deep lying ‘number six’ role where he has flourished.

Gravenberch earned comparisons to Steven Gerrard earlier this season after a sublime display against Bournemouth and we’re delighted to see him featuring regularly.

Having already tasted League Cup and Premier League success during his time at the Reds, he’ll be eager to continue picking up trophies in the coming seasons.