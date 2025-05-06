Report: Liverpool could sign their own Haaland as FSG readying offer for 21y/o physical monster

(Photos by Julian Finney and Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Could Liverpool be about to test the waters for what would be a potentially seismic addition to their forward line?

With the Premier League title safely secured, many supporters’ thoughts are turning towards the summer transfer window and the prospective enhancements to Arne Slot’s squad.

The Reds’ attack could be in for something of an overhaul, with Darwin Nunez likely to depart and links with Alexander Isak showing no sign of abating despite reports of a prohibitive £150m+ asking price.

Another striker who seems to be on Liverpool’s radar is Benjamin Sesko, with Merseyside scouts reportedly in attendance at RB Leipzig’s 3-3 draw against Bayern Munich last weekend, in which he scored a jaw-dropping goal.

Liverpool preparing transfer offer for Sesko

According to CaughtOffside, LFC are among four Premier League clubs preparing offers for the Slovenian hitman, who’s valued in the region of €80m-€90m (£68.1m-£76.6m) by the Red Bull-owned outfit.

His suitors from England remain hopeful of signing him for a more modest fee in the €60m-€70m (£51.1m-£59.6m), if they can negotiate Leipzig chiefs to drop their asking price for him.

Sesko could be Liverpool’s answer to Haaland

Sesko isn’t just a scorer of spectacular goals like his one against Bayern – he gets plenty of them, with 21 this season in 43 appearances, and 39 in 85 matches altogether for his current club (Transfermarkt).

Aside from his goalscoring numbers, the 21-year-old offers a monstrous centre-forward presence at 1.95m (6 foot 4), and Leipzig’s former technical director Christopher Vivell hailed him as ‘extremely quick’ and ‘strong in the air’ with ‘ a great jump on him’, adding that the Slovenian is ‘mobile and technically strong’.

His profile on the official Bundesliga website states that he plays like Erling Haaland, sharing the Manchester City predator’s ‘imposing stature [and] electrifying pace’. He doesn’t quite have the same extraordinary goal returns as the Norwegian, but it’s certainly not a bad comparison to earn.

With Isak likely to be too expensive for Liverpool this summer, Sesko would come as a more affordable option who also seems capable of making the Reds’ attack look truly imperious – just imagine him in the middle of Mo Salah and either Cody Gakpo or Luis Diaz!

The Merseyside giants also have an established working relationship with Leipzig, from whom they’ve signed Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai in recent years, so Richard Hughes could seek to put those existing connections to good use in the pursuit of the Slovenia international.

Given the intense competition for the 21-year-old, it’ll surely take a hugely enticing proposal to win the transfer race for him. However, none of the other clubs being linked with him can currently offer the significant trump card of being the reigning Premier League champions!