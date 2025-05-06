(Photography courtesy of Daniel Norin / Unsplash]

Liverpool FC Women’s captain, Niamh Fahey, 38, has confirmed that she will retire from professional football at the end of the current season, bringing a remarkable career spanning over a decade to a close. She will make her final appearance at Stamford Bridge, where she lifted the domestic double with Arsenal 10 years ago.

Fahey’s journey to the top has been one filled with dedication, hard work, and passion for the game. A central defender from Galway, Ireland, she began her career in England with Arsenal in 2008. In her first season with the Gunners, Fahey enjoyed a remarkable debut. Her time at the Emirates Stadium saw her collect multiple titles, including Women’s Super League (WSL) crowns and FA Cups, cementing her reputation as one of the finest defenders in the women’s game.

A move to Liverpool

However, it was always Liverpool that Fahey dreamed of representing. That dream became a reality in 2018 when she signed with the Reds after a stint in France with Bordeaux. Her arrival marked a milestone in the club’s history as they continued to strengthen their squad and ambitions. For fans and analysts alike, her signing was a turning point and reflected, not just in performances on the pitch, but in renewed confidence around the club’s future.

At the time, many of the biggest bookmakers began to shift their odds slightly in Liverpool's favour. Fahey would quickly become a cornerstone of the team, and her leadership qualities stood out from the start. Over the past five years, she has made over 120 appearances for the club in the WSL – a remarkable feat for any player.

As captain, she has guided the team through both difficult seasons and moments of triumph. One of the standout achievements of her tenure as captain was leading the team to the 2022 FA Women’s Championship titlemaking sure that Liverpool returned to the WSL after a period of rebuilding.

On the international stage, she has earned 115 caps for the Republic of Ireland, playing a pivotal role in her country’s qualification for the 2023 Women’s World Cup; an achievement that will be etched in Irish footballing history. Her international career has been a testament to her consistency and ability to perform at the highest level for both club and country.

Niamh Fahey’s connection to the city

As she reflected on her career, Fahey expressed immense gratitude for the incredible journey she has had. She feels fortunate to have had the opportunity to finish her career at Liverpool FC, the club she had always dreamed of playing for. The unwavering support of the fans has played a significant role in her success, and Fahey has always felt deeply connected to them. Their dedication, both in good times and bad, has been a source of strength and motivation throughout her time at the club.

But Fahey’s connection with Liverpool extends beyond the football pitch. After moving to the city, she now considers it her second home. She credits the people of Liverpool for making her feel truly welcome and for helping her embrace the city’s unique spirit and sense of community.

Amber Whiteley, interim head coach of Liverpool FC Women, praised Fahey’s contributions to the club, calling her an incredible leader both on and off the pitch. Fahey’s dedication to the team and her ability to lead by example have made her a beloved figure at the club.

While Fahey’s retirement will leave a significant gap in the squad, she has told reporters she is excited about the future of Liverpool FC Women. She is confident that the team is on the right path and that exciting times lie ahead for the club. Though she will no longer be wearing the Liverpool shirt, Fahey will continue to support the team as a fan, surely knowing that the next generation of players (including the extremely exciting Olivia Smith) will continue to build on the foundations she helped establish.

As she prepares to step away from professional football, Fahey’s legacy as one of the finest defenders in the women’s game – and a true, certified Liverpool legend – is secure. Her journey at the club has been filled with highs and lows, but through it all, she has represented the Liver bird with pride, commitment, and passion.

Liverpool FC Women and its supporters will always remember the contributions of Niamh Fahey, a player who gave her absolute all for the club she loved.

