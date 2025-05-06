‘I understand…’ – David Ornstein issues transfer update on 24y/o who’s ‘keen’ on Liverpool move

Image via NBC Sports and Jess Hornby/Getty Images

David Ornstein has talked up the possibility of Liverpool moving for one player this summer who’s reportedly ‘keen’ on a move to Anfield.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold confirming on Monday that he’ll leave his hometown club at the end of this season, the Reds could plausibly be in the market for a replacement over the next few months.

Yesterday, we exclusively reported on EOTK that Merseyside chiefs are preparing an opening offer for Jeremie Frimpong, and a potential swoop for the Bayer Leverkusen right-back has also been mooted by the-ever reliable journalist from The Athletic.

What has Ornstein said about Frimpong and Liverpool?

Speaking on NBC Sports, Ornstein mentioned that the Netherlands international may be on the market this summer and would be open to signing for the Premier League champions.

The reporter outlined: “If they went for something different, something more multi-faceted, there are players potentially on the market like a Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen.

“He has a €35m (£29.8m) release clause, something in the region of that, as I understand it. I also believe that he would be keen on a move to Liverpool, if they decide to go down that route. They will have other options as well, but Frimpong has been mentioned in a number of reports so far.”

What an opportunity for Liverpool to pull off a serious transfer coup!

If indeed the 24-year-old is enthusiastic about the prospect of signing for Liverpool, then Richard Hughes would be foolish not to push hard for the player in the summer transfer window.

As excellent as Conor Bradley has proven to be, his injury record over the past couple of years means that going into next season with him as our only natural senior right-back would be risky in the extreme, even with Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah capable of deputising in that position.

Frimpong would appear to be as close to a like-for-like replacement for Trent as you could wish to get, with the Leverkusen dynamo an attacking force of nature from the right flank, having scored 18 goals and supplied 24 assists over the past couple of campaigns.

Compared to other full-backs in Europe’s five leagues in the last 12 months, he ranks in the top 1% with his match averages for non-penalty xG and touches in the opposition penalty area, in addition to the top 2% for progressive carries, top 5% for shots taken and top 7% for expected assisted goals (FBref).

For Liverpool to get a right-back of the 24-year-old’s proven quality for just £30m would be an astonishing coup in today’s market, and with Ornstein reliably indicating that the Dutchman seems ‘keen’ on joining the Reds, Hughes could hardly wish for a more inviting transfer opportunity!