Report: Liverpool could strike a deal for £51m midfield powerhouse if head-turning offer is made

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A report from Germany suggests that Liverpool could be given encouragement in their reported plans to sign midfielder during the summer.

It emerged last week that Anfield chiefs are preparing a transfer offer for Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, who Arne Slot is quite keen to add to his Premier League-winning squad, something that he’s made clear to those at boardroom level.

A move for the 24-year-old over the coming months could now be viable, judging by the latest reports on the player.

Liverpool could convince Stuttgart to part with Stiller

According to Stuttgarter Nachrichten, Liverpool could potentially turn the Bundesliga club’s heads if they were to offer €60m (£51m) for the Germany international, who’s now a ‘major focus’ at Anfield ahead of the summer transfer window.

If the Reds were to table a proposal for the aforementioned amount, it could prompt Stuttgart chiefs to consider cashing in on a player who’s regarded as a vital presence at the MHPArena.

Stiller could challenge for a starting berth at Liverpool

The links with Stiller have remained constant for a good couple of months now, so it certainly does seem that the midfielder is of strong interest to LFC, and to Slot in particular.

Liverpool signed his positional colleague Wataru Endo from Stuttgart two years ago, but while the Japanese enforcer was an opportunistic cut-price signing to add welcome squad depth, the Germany international is only coming into the prime of his career and would likely be viewed as a genuine contender for a regular starting berth.

The magnificent duo of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister would be difficult to break up, but the Dutchman’s form had dipped in recent weeks as the effects of playing on a weekly basis appeared to take their toll.

If the Reds manage to secure Stiller, it could give Slot more scope to rotate in the midfield engine room, something that he’s resisted by and large this season.

Stuttgart will be in Europe next term if they win the DFB-Pokal final later this month (which they’ll be heavily fancied to do against third-tier Arminia Bielefeld), but they’re out of the running for a second consecutive Champions League campaign.

That could help Liverpool in their pursuit of the 24-year-old, not just in terms of a possible desire on his part to play in the continent’s leading club tournament but also because it could make it harder for Die Schwaben to resist a sizeable transfer offer for him.