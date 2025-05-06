Report: Liverpool can expect approach from Premier League suitors for ‘fearless’ £50m dynamo

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool can expect to hear from a fellow Premier League club regarding one member of their title-winning squad, according to fresh reports.

Having had a full season to assess the players that he inherited from Jurgen Klopp, Arne Slot might now have a firm idea as to which of those he’ll want to continue with, and who could potentially be offloaded to make way for prospective summer signings.

Among those to be linked with a potential exit from Anfield in the coming months is Harvey Elliott, who’s reportedly been of interest to Bournemouth despite his recent declaration that he’d like to spend the rest of his career with the Reds.

Wolves plotting Harvey Elliott transer enquiry

Another Premier League club could now be set to test the waters regarding the 22-year-old, with GIVEMESPORT reporting that Wolves are likely to make an enquiry to Liverpool over the possibility of being able to strike a deal for the player.

Although the Merseyside giants have placed a valuation of £50m on their number 19, the Molineux outfit could have money to spend this summer if they sell lucrative assets such as Matheus Cunha, and they plan to make the ex-Fulham youngster ‘the centrepiece of their plans’.

That could be a significant carrot to dangle in front of Elliott, whose only top-flight start so far this season came as part of a much-changed line-up in the defeat at Chelsea on Sunday.

Elliott remains a valued squad member at Liverpool

If the game at Stamford Bridge was an audition for the 22-year-old to nudge his way into Slot’s thinking in the longer-term, then unfortunately he didn’t make the most of it, with David Lynch lamenting an ‘unusually poor performance’ as the Liverpool playmaker failed to provide any notable attacking spark.

If Wolves were prepared to put £50m on the table for a player who’s been limited almost entirely to substitute appearances this season, then FSG might find that too difficult to turn down. We’ve seen the Anfield hierarchy cash in on the likes of Fabio Carvalho, Sepp van den Berg, Harry Wilson and Neco Williams in recent years when they had suitors willing to pay decent prices.

However, while that quartet never really made any lasting impact for the Reds, Elliott has racked up nearly 150 appearances on Merseyside and proven that he can make a decisive contribution, such as his late winners away to Paris Saint-Germain in March and Crystal Palace last term.

Ultimately, if Vitor Pereira’s side come forward with an inviting offer, it could be left up to the ‘fearless‘ England under-21 star (as described by football writer Leanne Prescott) to decide on whether or not he wants the move.

Despite him being unable to carve out a regular starting berth under Slot, our number 19 still provides the strength in depth that Liverpool need in their squad if they’re to seriously compete on multiple fronts again next season. If he is to be sold, it mustn’t be for anything less than his true value.