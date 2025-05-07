Liverpool supporters make mural change after Alexander-Arnold exit confirmed

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the few Liverpool players whose legacy has been marked with a mural by our home stadium but that may not last.

Given the right back’s decision to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season, many have lost a lot of love for the vice captain.

Jamie Carragher has tried to explain this way of thinking, though not everyone is aligned to this – including Chris Sutton who thought these actions could force more Scousers out the door.

In spite of all this, it clearly hasn’t put people in the local area off from adorning the side of their homes with the face of a current or former star.

This has happened on Coningsby Road, opposite the mural of Robbie Fowler, where videos have been shared of a new piece of art taking place.

It’s merely a blank canvas for now but we can expect something new to pop up in the not-too-distant future.

Robbie Fowler will be joined by a new mural on Coningsby Road

It’s likely we’ll see Virgil van Dijk or possibly even Arne Slot honoured after clinching our 20th league title, because so many of the other current heroes being celebrated.

What will happen with our No.66’s artwork will be interesting to see, as emotions are very high at the moment after his decision to turn his back on the club he supported as a boy.

As we head towards the final few games of a title-winning campaign, let’s use it as an excuse to celebrate those who have stayed loyal – rather than pay too much attention to those who want to depart.

You can view the video of the new mural via @TheRedmenTV on X:

Is something new coming to the streets of Anfield? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Uz2oxga15Y — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) May 7, 2025

