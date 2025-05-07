David Raya praises Liverpool man who’s ‘one of the best in the world’

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Liverpool are the best team in the country and as Arsenal fans look on in envy at our success, David Raya has been full of praise for one man.

Speaking with Ben Foster on Amazon Prime, the goalkeeper was asked to name the best in the world in his position and said: “Alisson. Obviously Alisson, Courtois. I really, really like Kobel from Borussia [Dortmund].

“I think Alisson is just…the one vs ones, he saves everything. I don’t know how he does it, he saves every single one on one.”

Asked if learns from watching our No.1, the Spaniard replied: “Yeah of course, you have to have an open mind just to see how can he be so good in one vs ones, what he does.

“And it’s weird because he’s always so close to the ball, when sometimes you don’t have that time to get close to the ball, and you have to be set and react.

“He reads those situations so well where maybe he’s (an opponent) made the pass or he’s driving with the ball and then the last touch is a bit heavy — so he’s on top there.

“The way he reads things is incredible in those situations. He’s been one of the top goalkeepers in the world for so many years and the quality he has, the experience.

“That’s those things that gives you that extra edge to make one vs one saves.”

It’s great to see such praise being given to our stopper that we all already know is one of, if not the best, in the world.

It’s easy to see just how good Alisson Becker is as a goalkeeper

After the Brazilian shared such a personal and emotional letter with the world last week, we know how important football is to our much-loved player.

His celebrations after clinching the title against Tottenham showed just how much it meant to the former Roma man and we hope there’s many more trophies to be won.

We’re lucky to have the 32-year-old and long may his Anfield career last.

You can watch Raya’s comments on Alisson via Amazon Prime Video Sports on YouTube:

