‘For sure’ – Manager openly states that he’d love to sign ‘outstanding’ Liverpool beast

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

One man who looks set to end his ties with Liverpool in the next few weeks is set to have at least one very interested suitor.

Having had loan spells at no fewer than five different clubs, Nat Phillips sees his contract at Anfield expire in June, and it seems certain that he’ll move on from the Reds for good this summer.

He spent the 2024/25 campaign at Derby County and helped the Rams to preserve their Championship status in their first season back at that level after promotion last year, and it’s been made quite clear that he’d be very welcome to remain at Pride Park in the long-term.

Derby manager Eustace would happily sign Phillips permanently

After the Midlands club confirmed their place in the second tier for 2025/26 last weekend, their manager John Eustace was asked if he’d like to have the 28-year-old in his squad again for next season, in the likely event that he becomes a free agent.

The Derby boss replied (via Derbyshire Live): “Yeah, for sure. I think he’s been outstanding and his performances have been very good. The match-winning header last week [in a 1-0 victory over Hull City] was awesome.”

Liverpool exit inevitable for Phillips, but he’ll depart with Kopites’ affection

Having not played for Liverpool’s first team since an FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves in January 2023, it’s been apparent for some time that Phillips wouldn’t be regarded as a long-term option for the Reds.

After so many loan moves and having turned 28 in March, the defender could certainly do with some stability in his nomadic career, and Eustace would willingly offer him that at Derby, where he made more appearances this season (33) than in several years as an LFC player (29).

It’s a pity that the ‘Bolton Baresi’ never truly managed to establish himself at Anfield, but he’ll always be remembered fondly by Kopites for stepping up in the club’s hour of need during the against-all-odds securing of a top-four finish amidst a horrific defensive injury crisis in 2020/21.

Another abiding memory was his Cruyff turn against AC Milan during a Champions League win at San Siro three seasons ago, a moment which has gone down in Liverpool folklore.

With no discernible pathway back into the first team in L4, hopefully Phillips can find a settled place to call home this summer. It seems that Eustace and Derby would welcome him back with open arms, but might they have to fight off other prospective suitors for the centre-back?

Wherever he’s playing his football next season, we hope that he’s getting plenty of game-time and thoroughly enjoying his experience.