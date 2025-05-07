Mikel Arteta left with egg on his face after incorrect Liverpool title claim

Pictures via BeanymanSports on YouTube

Liverpool are the Premier League champions and even with a Champions League semi final on the horizon, Mikel Arteta can’t let it go.

Speaking before the game in Paris, the coach said: “We’re going to try to do it [win trophies] this season.

“Winning trophies is about being in the right moment in the right place. Liverpool have won the title with less points than we have in the last two seasons.

“But at the point of the last two seasons we have two Premier Leagues, so you have to be in the right moment in the right place.

“Hopefully here we are in the right moment in the right place in Paris tomorrow, to earn the right to be in that final.

“I mean, again, one win away from being in the final. We cannot catch for anything else.

“Let’s not do the talking, let’s do tomorrow on that pitch at 9pm when the game starts. So best, best, best, best version and win the game.”

This was in reference to the fact that Arne Slot’s side won the league with a victory over Spurs that took us to 82 points.

Last season, the Gunners picked up 89 points and the season before they had 84 but the Spaniard seems to be missing quite a key detail – the season hasn’t finished yet.

If we win our remaining three matches, we will surpass the points tally that the team from the Emirates Stadium managed in each of their last two campaigns.

The 43-year-old seemed to be saying we were lucky to win the title with such a low points tally but maths clearly isn’t his strong point.

Mikel Arteta embarrassed himself publicly once again

Whilst his players are being more humble and showing respect for our squad, the former Everton player can’t allow himself to praise the Reds.

It was only a couple of months ago that Mikel Arteta was storming out of interviews at the prospect of losing the title and now he’s preparing to give us a guard of honour this weekend.

Let’s see if they arrive at Anfield as Champions League finalists or a team that has seen their season come to an end very early.

You can watch Arteta’s comments via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

