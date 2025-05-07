Salah: One Liverpool player produced the best performance in club history — and we still lost

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool have won the Premier League but being ever the perfectionist, Mo Salah is still analysing how the season could have been even better.

Reflecting on our elimination from the Champions League, our No.11 spoke with L’Equipe and shared:

“We faced the best team in Europe at that time. I have to be very honest — PSG played a very good game. We were so lucky; Alisson had probably his best game in the club’s history. They were so unlucky.

“Then they came to Anfield — we were so unlucky because we hit the post two or three times, they cleared the ball off the line once or twice. We were so unlucky.

“That game was almost 50/50. Who deserved it more? Nobody could say.

“We played very well in the second leg, they played very well in the first leg. Sometimes it’s just not your day. It was their day.

“Nobody can say they deserved it 100%. First leg, yes; second leg, no. Same for us — second leg yes, first leg no.

“It was their day and I shook hands with their players after and said congratulations, go and win it, and that’s it.

“We were going strong all season, maybe dipped for a couple of months, and we faced the best team in Europe at that time.

“Then we lost in the Champions League and had to go into the cup game at the wrong time.”

It’s big praise for Alisson Becker to say that he had such an impressive performance, though it was so obvious it probably won’t even surprise our stopper himself.

Alisson Becker was unstoppable against PSG in France

It was a display so impressive that the match-winner Harvey Elliott said he wanted to die for the Brazilian, which perhaps puts into context how appreciative the players were.

The only major shame is that, as our No.11 explained, fortune was not on our side at Anfield and we were eliminated on penalties.

That doesn’t take away from our No.1’s performance though, with David Raya explaining why he thinks the fellow stopper is the best in the world.

We’re lucky to have the likes of Mo Salah and Alisson Becker in our title-winning side and we hope more success and fortune will come our way next season.

You can view Salah’s comments on Alisson and PSG via @lequipe on X:

« On a rencontré la meilleure équipe d'Europe » : avant PSG-Arsenal, Mohamed Salah se remémore Liverpool-Paris ➡️ https://t.co/9aAX8r9ZIy pic.twitter.com/v1dwXaanhQ — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) May 7, 2025

