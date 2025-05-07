Report: Liverpool ‘on red alert’ for free transfer swoop as potential Man United battle looms

(Photo by Alex Livesey and Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool are among several top European clubs lining up a potential free transfer swoop for one defender this summer.

In April, Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah confirmed (via Sky Sports) that he’d be leaving the club upon the expiry of his contract at the end of this season, with the 29-year-old having no shortage of suitors preparing to snap him up.

According to CaughtOffside, the Premier League champions have been put ‘on red alert’ as they seek to bring the Germany international to Anfield in the coming months, but they’ll face some strong competition for his signature.

Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid and both Milan clubs are all keen on Tah, and the Catalan giants are already believed to have held talks regarding a possible swoop for the player, although no agreement has yet been reached.

Tah would be a tremendous free transfer for Liverpool to pull off

Liverpool will lose one defender on a free transfer this summer after Trent Alexander-Arnold confirmed his exit from Anfield once his contract ends, but could they bring one in through similar means in the Bayer Leverkusen centre-back?

Bundesliga expert Christian Falk has said that the 29-year-old would be ‘a perfect player‘ for the Reds, and there’s plenty to like about the Germany international who reached 400 appearances for his current club in their 2-2 draw at Freiburg last weekend.

Aside from bringing a wealth of high-level experience and bolstering our centre-back depth without costing a transfer fee, Tah is hugely reliable in terms of his availability, being forcibly absent for only three matches in the past six years (Transfermarkt).

Considering the injury problems that Liverpool have had in defence this season, the value of having an experienced option who hardly ever misses a game can’t be overstated.

It seems that the Reds will have to fend off some elite competition for his signature, and they must do everything in their power to stop him from joining an arch-rival in Man United. What a coup this could be from Richard Hughes if he can pull it off!