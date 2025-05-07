Premier League bends for Spurs and Villa but Liverpool were left to rot

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are the Premier League champions and as such no remaining games this season truly matter but it can still highlight the hypocrisy of previous grievances.

Although the title is all sown up, the race for European football and silverware in these competitions this season – are still very much up for grabs.

As such, a match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur is of great importance and the Premier League have made a decision on when it will be played.

As reported on Sky Sports: ‘Tottenham’s request to move their Premier League game at Aston Villa has been approved; fixture, live on Sky Sports, now takes place on May 16, after being originally scheduled for May 18; change of date allows Spurs extra time to prepare for possible Europa League final on May 21′

This is certainly a sensible decision and is a huge advantage for Ange Postecoglou’s side, should they reach the Euorpa League final in Bilbao.

However, we haven’t always received this treatment when it came to organising our fixtures in a way that could help us participate in other competitions.

Liverpool were not afforded this fixture fortune in 2019

Few supporters will be able to forget our fixture list in December 2019, in which we were asked to play nine matches in 26 days.

The main issue with this though was a League Cup fifth round clash away to Aston Villa on the 17th of December and then a World Club Cup semi-final in Qatar the next day.

No rescheduling was allowed though and so the Reds had to play a team of kids at Villa Park, making this new decision rather startling to hand one team an advantage when we were never afforded the chance of the same.

Rather peculiarly, it was once again a match with Aston Villa that we both asked to be rescheduled this season but there was no allowance given for both team playing in Europe.

Few of us will care, as we all prepare our next earth tremor for the final games of the season, though this news shows double standards from those who arrange the fixtures.

