Liverpool fans’ abuse of Alexander-Arnold could force Scouse players to leave Anfield: Sutton

Trent Alexander-Arnold has made the decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season and it’s led to quite a mixed reaction from the fanbase.

Jamie Carragher has already done his best to try and explain where the anger that some are feeling has come from, though not everyone is of the same thinking.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, Chris Sutton shared his thoughts:

“Could it be a dangerous thing in the long run with young Liverpool-born players, who have that attachment to the club, feel the club progressed them and go on to a good level, then feel ‘I better leave early?’

“They might be thinking ‘I don’t wan to go through the same thing’.

“It’s quite a strange thing to think in that particular way. I was racking my brain to think where is this situation with Trent come from?”

It’s a strange thought process from the pundit, who seems to think that upset towards the right back could force younger players to want to leave Anfield before they get too high of a profile.

It can’t be that hard to fathom that some supporters believed the England international when he said he wanted to spend his career in a red shirt, emulate Steven Gerrard and captain the club – then feel upset when he went back on those words and orchestrated it in a way that he left on a free transfer.

Why is the upset towards Alexander-Arnold so hard to understand?

When the player says that he hopes his exit doesn’t take away from the title success this season, it’s clear that our current vice captain has a high opinion of his role at the club.

That’s why it is so hard to take and the 26-year-old has taken all this into account, yet still made the decision to turn his back on his people.

The only message to younger local players is to not make false promises and if you’re supposed to be such a big supporter of the club, try and find a way to help them if there does come a day that you decide to leave – not walking out the back door on a free.

