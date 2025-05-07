‘Probably done’ – Ian Wright suggests Liverpool might already have secured first summer signing

(Photos by Jess Hornby and Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Ian Wright has seemed to suggest that Liverpool may have already wrapped up their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Player recruitment was thin on the ground at Anfield in 2024, but with reliable reporters such as David Ornstein expecting FSG to be ‘busy’ in the market this time around, Reds fans are eagerly anticipating which names might be added to Arne Slot’s squad.

One of the most persistent rumours to have done the rounds in recent weeks is Milos Kerkez, for whom LFC chiefs are believed to have commenced talks back in March, and the aforementioned pundit has claimed that a swoop for the Bournemouth left-back might be effectively done.

Wright claims Kerkez to Liverpool is ‘probably done’

Speaking on Premier League Productions (via Liverpool Echo), Wright voiced his belief that the Hungarian has already agreed to join the newly-crowned champions ahead of next season, and he’s disappointed for the Cherries to be losing such a vital asset.

The 61-year-old said: “I think Kerkez [to Liverpool], that’s probably done, for me. The amount of talk we’ve been doing for so long, that’s probably done, which is a shame [for Bournemouth]. He’s a fantastic player.”

Liverpool could begin summer transfer window with a bang by signing Kerkez

Although they left it until the final week of August last year to confirm new additions to Slot’s squad, Liverpool have leapt out of the traps quickly in previous transfer windows, such as the early June signing of Alexis Mac Allister two years ago and the then-unheralded acquisition of Fabinho two days after losing the 2018 Champions League final.

If they were to announce Kerkez shortly after the current campaign ends, it’d represent a strong start to this summer’s transfer business for the champions and lay down a marker that FSG intend to flex their muscles from a position of great strength.

The Hungarian’s prospective arrival could viably see one of our left-backs depart in the coming months, most likely Kostas Tsimikas. Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas expects that the 28-year-old will leave, with Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos claiming that at least three Premier League clubs are interested in the player.

While it’d be sad to see the ‘Greek Scouser’ saying farewell to the club and the city that he loves, snapping up the Bournemouth left-back would be a fine way for Liverpool to kick off their summer transfer window, with the 21-year-old excelling in his team’s charge for a first-ever European finish.

If Wright’s on-air claim is accurate, then we won’t have to wait too much longer for a new name to come through the door at Anfield and enhance what’s already a formidable squad in L4!