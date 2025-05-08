‘He has to remember…’ – Adrian has one piece of advice for Mamardashvili ahead of Liverpool move

(Photos by Richard Heathcote and Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has dispensed some valuable words of advice to Giorgi Mamardashvili ahead of the latter’s arrival at Anfield this summer.

The Reds completed a deal to sign the Georgian netminder last August but he’s remained at Valencia for this season, with the transfer becoming active in July.

The 24-year-old is set to begin life on Merseyside as second choice to Alisson Becker and could also have Caoimhin Kelleher for competition, although the Irishman seems likely to move on from the Premier League champions in the coming months.

Adrian’s advice to Mamardashvili

In an interview with The Athletic, Adrian – who admitted that he cried upon his exit from Liverpool last year – advised Mamardashvili to have patience and be prepared to step up for his team whenever he’s needed, in the probable event that he’s playing backup to our current number 1.

The Spaniard said: “As a player, your role at a football club changes, and you have to learn to adapt, but I always made sure I was ready if the manager needed me. I would give Giorgi Mamardashvili the same advice.

“What he has to remember is, Liverpool have Brazil and the Republic of Ireland’s No 1 goalkeepers. It will be quite difficult for him to play as a No 1, but he’s young and has a lot to learn.

“We don’t know if he’ll be part of Liverpool’s squad next season, or return to Valencia or another club on loan, but having Alisson in front of you is a good chance to keep learning.”

Adrian added: “Footballers can be selfish, we want to play all the time, but that isn’t always possible. Mamardashvili just needs to remain patient and be prepared because, at some point, his time will come.”

Mamardashvili will get his chance at Liverpool

These are sound words of advice from the former Liverpool goalkeeper, who within four days of signing for the Reds was thrust into the action after Alisson got injured against Norwich in the opening match of the 2019/20 season.

The Spaniard would go on to play for the subsequent two-and-a-half months until the Brazil international regained full fitness, and as hard as our number 1 will be to dislodge (just ask Kelleher…), he has had a tendency to succumb to injury issues.

Therefore, it’s a plausible possibility that Mamardashvili will get his chance to step up at Anfield next term, and even if the current first-choice manages to stay fit throughout the campaign, European and domestic cup fixtures should provide Arne Slot with an opportunity for occasional rotation.

Eight years Alisson’s junior, the Georgian may well be the man to eventually succeed the 32-year-old as our regular goalkeeper; and as Adrian rightly points out, the experience of working with the world’s best player in his position will surely stand to him.

Kelleher has had to be incredibly patient at Liverpool but has risen to the challenge in his team’s hour of need. The hope is that Mamardashvili can do the very same on Merseyside – judging by his incredible displays at Euro 2024 and the likelihood that his arrival will force the superb Irish stopper out of the club, we have every faith that the 24-year-old will prove to be an astute signing.