Liverpool fans can afford a wry smile after what Saudi club chief has now said about Mo Salah

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Maybe there are still some people who haven’t gotten the message, so we’ll shout it a little louder – Mo Salah signed a two-year contract extension at Liverpool four weeks ago.

The Egyptian had been perilously nearing the end of his previous deal (which ran to this June) and unsurprisingly there was no shortage of speculation about his future until the club’s welcome announcement in April.

Rumours of Saudi Arabian interest persisted for a number of months, with Al-Ittihad even tabling a forlorn £150m offer in September 2023, and some of the powerbrokers in the Arab state appear to have not given up on trying to entice the 32-year-old.

Saudi club chief still pining after Salah

The president of Jeddah-based club Al-Ahli has explicitly stated that Salah is ‘at the top of’ his list of prospective signings, even with the winger recently renewing his commitment to Liverpool until 2027.

Speaking to Egyptian Channel One (via Arabi21), Khaled Al-Eissa proclaimed: “We are interested in all international players. Mohamed Salah is definitely at the top of this list, and we are happy to have him in Saudi Arabia. God willing, at the right time, he will be with one of the Saudi clubs.”

Salah won’t be leaving Liverpool for at least another two years

Up until last month, those comments might’ve prompted fear and apprehension among Reds supporters, but with the Egyptian King having signed that two-year contract extension, we can now afford a wry smile at the Al-Ahli president’s grandiose statement.

We can’t blame Saudi Pro League clubs from still wanting to lure Salah to the Middle East after a season in which he’s scored 33 goals and counting for the newly-crowned Premier League champions, but thankfully that matter has been kicked down the road for the foreseeable future.

The time will come when talk of an exit from Liverpool will once again be abundant, and it’s not unfathomable that by 2027 (when he’ll turn 35), he may wish for one final challenge elsewhere to close out his illustrious career after a decade at Anfield.

However, we can’t imagine that he’d have stayed on for another couple of years if he didn’t feel that he could win more major silverware with the Reds and maybe – just maybe – get the Ballon d’Or that he secretly must crave (and would wholly deserve).

Al-Eissa is like a dog with a bone with his public desire to entice Salah to Saudi Arabia, but we can rest easy that any such move won’t happen until 2027 at the earliest.