Slot explains bold midfield change that powered Liverpool to the title

Arne Slot has lifted the lid on the tactical masterstroke that underpinned Liverpool’s charge to the Premier League title — and hinted the Reds could become even stronger next season.

Taking over from Jurgen Klopp last summer, our new head coach wasted no time reshaping his midfield.

A bold switch at the heart of the team proved pivotal, with Ryan Gravenberch stepping up in a role many fans hadn’t expected.

“I spoke to most of the players in their summer break,” said the Dutchman to liverpoolfc.com. “One of the things Alexis [Mac Allister] said to me — and I agreed — was that he prefers playing with a No.6 behind him. That’s when we made the change.”

The gamble paid off and the 46-year-old’s tactical tweak helped solidify his midfield, providing the foundation for a relentless title push.

Mac Allister paved the way for Ryan Gravenberch’s position change

Our No.38 thrived in the deep-lying role, starting every Premier League match up to the decisive win over Tottenham at Anfield that clinched the title, with his Chelsea absence being explained.

Slot was full of praise for his compatriot: “He’s comfortable on the ball, he’s strong defensively, and he reads the game brilliantly. He has all the ingredients to play in that position really well.”

Ominously for the rest of the division though, there’s seemingly even more to come. “He can still improve, especially in one- or two-touch play and finding players between the lines. Virgil [van Dijk] is our best at that, but he can learn from him.”

Despite links with a possible move to Real Madrid, it seems the 22-year-old has his heart set on a Merseyside stay for the immediate future.

With our midfield bedrock set to get even stronger, the Reds look well placed to defend our crown next season — all thanks to the boss’s bold vision and a surprise star who rose to the occasion.

