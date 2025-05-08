Mikel Arteta drops unhinged Arsenal claim that catches Liverpool in its radius

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Credit to Arsenal for reaching the Champions League semi-finals, but that’s where the credit should end.

Mikel Arteta boldly claimed that Arsenal were not only the better side, but the best team in the competition, after a 3-1 aggregate defeat to PSG.

The French finalists may have something to say about that. As might Simone Inzaghi’s high-scoring Inter Milan, and perhaps even Arne Slot’s Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta hits out at PSG

Arteta set himself up for public embarrassment after insisting that PSG’s bench had agreed with his view on proceedings in the Champions League semi-final.

“The feedback I got straight away from their bench is that we were much better than them,” the Spaniard told TNT Sports.

“When you look at the two games, the best player on the pitch has been their goalkeeper.”

Mikel Arteta went on to add: “I don’t think there’s been a better team in the competition so far.

“But we are out tonight. We deserve much more in both games, but the competition is about the boxes.”

The best team in the competition? Really?

Liverpool might have something to say

Ultimately, any side that gets knocked out before the final probably can’t legitimately self-title themselves the leading outfit in the Champions League.

If any club were to make such a statement, Arne Slot’s Liverpool might inspire fewer laughs. We not only topped the Champions League group stage, but finalists PSG needed penalties to overcome the Reds at Anfield.

A much closer affair than what occurred over the course of two legs against Arsenal, one might argue.

How did Luis Enrique respond?

PSG boss Luis Enrique was quick to laugh off his opponent’s wild claims after full-time.

The 55-year-old said: “I don’t agree at all. Mikel Arteta is saying I agreed. But I don’t agree at all.

“They played in a clever way today and they get the match to the right moment for them because they play in the way they want and they love to play.

“But I think in the two legs, we scored more goals than them and it’s the most important thing.”

We can safely say, in our view, that PSG have been the best team in the Champions League in 2024/25.

The Ligue 1 outfit possesses frightening pace and technical quality across the pitch, and it wouldn’t surprise us in the slightest to see them lift the trophy for the first time in their history this year.

