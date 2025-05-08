Ornstein teases imminent Liverpool contract extension after Salah and Van Dijk

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans may have been upset to see Trent Alexander-Arnold not follow in the footsteps of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk but there could yet be more positive contract news.

Writing for The Athletic, David Ornstein provided the following update: ‘Don’t forget the extensions of Salah and Van Dijk come at a significant cost and there may be others to follow, like Konate if an agreement can be reached.’

This was all used as a reason for why the Reds may not be able to spend big this summer but did allow a glimpse at what could still happen on the contract front.

That would be the very positive news of an extension on Ibou Konate’s stay at Anfield, past the end of next season when it is currently set to end.

Liverpool fans would be delighted to see a new contract for Konate

With it being confirmed that the Frenchman is looking for a 40% pay rise on his current deal, you would expect that this may take some negotiation though.

If deals for our captain and goal scorer have already dented the summer spending prowess, then another new contract will certainly harm it further.

With the 25-year-old being tipped for great things in his career, we all know that it would be a real boost to our future plans if we can tie him down on a long term deal.

After seeing Trent Alexander-Arnold orchestrate himself a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer though, the right back has sent a message to the dressing room about who really holds the power.

It’s over to our central defender to take an early deal or keep waiting and see what possible improved offers come his way from our owners or even clubs elsewhere.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley