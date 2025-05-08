Ornstein: Liverpool face restricted budget as FSG plan cautious transfer strategy

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans were hoping for a mammoth transfer window as we look to build upon our Premier League success, though David Ornstein may have just popped the bubble.

Writing for The Athletic, the journalist was asked how much money he expects the Reds to be able to spend and said: ‘How long is a piece of string?!

‘There is, of course, money available at Liverpool this summer – largely because of the prudence shown a year ago.

‘But I think we should avoid from phrases like “war chest” because Liverpool have never spent crazily; as always, I suspect the priority will be quality – rather than size – of outlay.

‘Don’t forget the extensions of Salah and Van Dijk come at a significant cost and there may be others to follow, like Konate if an agreement can be reached.

‘There is a lot to do, in and out, and Liverpool’s finances are in decent shape.

‘But the focus will inevitably be to trade intelligently, as opposed to lavishly.’

A busy summer and a high spending summer may not be the same thing and it seems likely that Arne Slot has highlighted as many players he wants to leave the club, as those to join.

Liverpool may not spend big but will have a busy summer

The newest links to players like Kevin De Bruyne, though likely not true, show an interest in completing deals for players on the cheap.

Harvey Elliott’s rumours of a transfer to Wolves would then show the other side of this coin, as spaces will be needed to increase the quality wherever our head coach sees fit.

With Michael Edwards back in the fold and Richard Hughes given a year at the club before making any big moves, we will be looking for high transfer fees coming into the club.

That will then allow a strategic move for the targets that will likely be prioritised on both position and price point.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley