Ornstein: Liverpool face restricted budget as FSG plan cautious transfer strategy

Liverpool fans were hoping for a mammoth transfer window as we look to build upon our Premier League success, though David Ornstein may have just popped the bubble.
Writing for The Athletic, the journalist was asked how much money he expects the Reds to be able to spend and said: ‘How long is a piece of string?!
‘There is, of course, money available at Liverpool this summer – largely because of the prudence shown a year ago.
‘But I think we should avoid from phrases like “war chest” because Liverpool have never spent crazily; as always, I suspect the priority will be quality – rather than size – of outlay.
‘Don’t forget the extensions of Salah and Van Dijk come at a significant cost and there may be others to follow, like Konate if an agreement can be reached.
‘There is a lot to do, in and out, and Liverpool’s finances are in decent shape.
‘But the focus will inevitably be to trade intelligently, as opposed to lavishly.’
A busy summer and a high spending summer may not be the same thing and it seems likely that Arne Slot has highlighted as many players he wants to leave the club, as those to join.
Liverpool may not spend big but will have a busy summer
The newest links to players like Kevin De Bruyne, though likely not true, show an interest in completing deals for players on the cheap.
Harvey Elliott’s rumours of a transfer to Wolves would then show the other side of this coin, as spaces will be needed to increase the quality wherever our head coach sees fit.
With Michael Edwards back in the fold and Richard Hughes given a year at the club before making any big moves, we will be looking for high transfer fees coming into the club.
That will then allow a strategic move for the targets that will likely be prioritised on both position and price point.
Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile
One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley
What a surprise. All the fuss FSG make about having a good summer in the transfer market and now the excuses…….
They really have no intent on improving the team and rather spend billions on F1 and Golf, about time this group sold the team to someone who actually cares about football.
So in essence it will be make do with what you already have, so another 5th or 6 place finish for next year due to injuries, alongside a massive spending of £272 and thirteen pence.
Be careful what you wish ! we could end up with another Hicks & Gillette what FSG have done since taking over is remarkable they have revamped Anfield completely plus a new training ground plus 2 league titles and the european cup plus the other trophies , they work on the principle that they only spend what we bring in which i totally agree with , so long as we keep winning trophies I have no problem with them .YNWA
Agree one hundred per cent. We fans are being led up the garden path by Fenway sports. I’m sick of the same old bargain basement shopping. Arsenal and man city and most of the top 5 will have a significant spend it’s very disheartening. I really wish FSG would just sell up and eff off
Bargain basement? I wouldn’t regard the fees for VVD &Alisson for example as that. They also bid huge money for Caicedo & Lavia. The fees for Salah, Robbo, Lucho, Jota & Gakpo were absolute bargains but not basement type players. FSG has spent wisely and achieved much success, no complaints there. Spending huge amounts of money does not mean automatic success, so if you’re “disheartened” and want mega money spending perhaps you should go and watch United or Chelsea? Even better rock up at Everton’s new ground, they have a net spend of nearly £100m more than Liverpool over the last 5 years.