‘Everything we’ve been told…’ – Wolves reporter evaluates likelihood of Harvey Elliott transfer

Harvey Elliott appears to be a player in demand ahead of the summer transfer window.

Bournemouth are reportedly interested in the Liverpool attacking midfielder (Daily Mail), while Wolves are apparently planning to lodge an enquiry with the Merseyside giants regarding the 22-year-old’s availability (GIVEMESPORT).

Although the England under-21 international had to wait until last weekend for his first Premier League start of the season, it seems that he’s still valued quite highly at Anfield and would only be sold if a substantial offer were to be tabled.

What’s the latest on Wolves’ interest in Harvey Elliott?

In the latest episode of the E&S Wolves Podcast, Liam Keen – who covers the Molineux club for the Express 7 Star – affirmed that Vitor Pereira’s side are very fond of Elliott but could find it difficult to meet Liverpool’s probable asking price for him.

The journalist outlined: “I think he’s a good player, I think he’d do really well at Wolves, definitely be keen. The thing that’s going to kill you straight away is we’re talking about £40m.

“Wolves are just not going to spend that on players unless something major changes. Everything we’ve been told, everything we’re aware of from the previous plans is that they’re not going to spend this kind of money on players, and we don’t expect that to change.

“However, Wolves do like him. I’m not going to say that he’s definitely not signing for this club in the summer, but I can say pretty comfortably that he’s not signing for this club for £40m.”

Liverpool are right to demand what they believe Elliott is worth

If Liverpool value Elliott at £40m or more, then they’ve every right to demand what they believe the 22-year-old to be worth if any prospective suitors were to submit an offer for him.

The ex-Fulham youngster has featured almost 150 times for the Reds and played an important role in the numerous trophy successes that we’ve had over the past few years, even though he has never truly been a nailed-on starter in his time at Anfield.

Having sold Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg to Brentford last August for £27.5m and £25m respectively after the duo made a combined 25 appearances for the LFC first team, FSG might feel they’re well within their rights to ask for £40m for a player in Elliott who’s made far more of an impact in L4.

The other major obstacle that Wolves would face if they want to land our number 19 is his self-proclaimed adoration for Liverpool, having recently declared that he’d like to spend the rest of his career with the club that he’s supported since childhood.

We can understand why the Old Gold would be disappoined if they end up being priced out of a move for the 22-year-old, but they too would acknowledge that the Reds are quite right to set his price tag at what they deem to be his true worth.