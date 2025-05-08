Ian Wright’s emotional response to Trent’s heartbreaking Liverpool exit

Pictures via Premier League Productions

Trent Alexander-Arnold has made his decision to leave Liverpool and it’s caused a split reaction among football fans, as to what camp everyone sits in.

Jamie Carragher has tried his best to explain why some Reds are angry with the right back for making this decision, though not everyone shares his thinking.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Ian Wright provided his opinion on the England international’s departure and his public video explanation of his reasons for leaving the club:

“I was quite emotional listening to him simply because you could see that this is something that’s been, it means everything to him.

“You can hear it in his words, what the club means to him and the fact that he’s making a decision.

“Even with that statement I saw him do, because he’s making the decision that he needs to go and try something, try a different culture and level of football and just to be in that environment.

“It is Real Madrid, you can totally understand that as well.

“But like watching it, it was really sad because you could see that he’s deep in that, he’s deep in the feelings in respect of what he’s saying because of him going, walking around every day thinking about all the 20 years since he was a child.

“So you can imagine how much of a wrench that was for him, but he’s left them in great form, Liverpool in top form. Yeah, it’s a tough decision to make, to leave your childhood club.”

It’s clear from these words that the former Arsenal man feels for the Scouser, with the emotions attached to him leaving Anfield.

Ian Wright has sympathy for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Gary Neville has also sided with the full back, asking the club to allow him to leave early so that the player can be part of Real Madrid’s Club World Cup efforts this summer.

It’s a common line of thinking that we should allow the 26-year-old to depart with our best wishes and be touched by the amount of love he has for the club.

Yet if we look at it the other way and feel let down that he’s chose to turn his back on his club and leave without recouping any fee, we’re in the wrong.

Everyone in entitled to an opinion and it seems many are on the side of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

You can watch Wright’s comments on Alexander-Arnold courtesy of Premier League Productions (via NorthCoastToast on Reddit):

