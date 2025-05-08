James Pearce drops bombshell on Kevin De Bruyne to Liverpool rumours

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are already looking ahead to the summer and it seems that links to Kevin De Bruyne have piqued the interest of many supporters.

A potential swoop for the Manchester City legend has caused widespread discussion and some online fans have been looking for more information.

In reply to a post on X asking for the legitimacy around this speculation, James Pearce provided his update by stating: ‘There’s been no offer from Liverpool’.

It’s quite the blunt update from the Athletic reporter, who is stating that the news from Sky Sport reporter Gianluca Di Marzio is not correct.

You would certainly be more inclined to believe the words of the journalist who will have more links to Anfield over those in Italy.

It seems reports linking Kevin De Bruyne to Liverpool could be false

There’s certainly no reason as to why this couldn’t come true in the coming weeks and months but it does feel like a move that would be quite un-FSG-like.

The 33-year-old has looked past his best for Pep Guardiola’s side already this season and another season in his legs certainly won’t make this any better.

We all know the talent that the Belgian possesses and any team would be lucky to have his unerring eye for a pass within their arsenal, but it may not be the right move for us.

We’ve seen with the re-ignited links for Mo Salah to Saudi Arabia that you can believe everything you read, especially as we head into what everyone expects to be a busy summer for the Reds.

You can view Pearce’s Kevin De Bruyne update via @JamesPearceLFC on X:

There’s been no offer from Liverpool — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 8, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley