‘No, no’: Roy Keane instantly disagreed with Jill Scott’s bold Liverpool claim

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Bet)

Liverpool and Arsenal’s fortunes in the 2024/25 season could not be more contrasting.

After putting all their eggs in the Champions League basket, the Gunners now find themselves staring down the barrel of another trophyless campaign.

Worse yet, defeat against the Reds at Anfield on Sunday would put them at serious risk of slipping down the Premier League table.

Club Points Liverpool 82 Arsenal 67 Man City 64 Newcastle United 63 Nottingham Forest 63

Only four points separate the Emirates Stadium-dwelling outfit from Chelsea in fourth, and a further six from Nottingham Forest in fifth.

Roy Keane backs Liverpool to beat Arsenal

Jill Scott threw a spanner into the works with her suggestion that Liverpool v Arsenal could inspire a goalless draw this weekend.

Roy Keane was immediately of an opposing mind on this front, speaking on Sky Bet’s The Overlap: “No, no, there’s goals there.

“We’ll give Liverpool two goals. We all think Liverpool will score two goals. We’ll go 2-1 Liverpool.”

Gary Neville and Paul Scholes rolled the dice and took on Scott’s prediction of a 0-0 at Anfield.

Neither result would be particularly helpful for the Gunners at this stage in the season.

Either Newcastle or Chelsea could close the gap to a point (or two), whilst Manchester City could go level on points (but remain behind on goal difference).

When was the last time Arsenal won at Anfield in the league?

You have to go all the way back to September 2012 to the last time Arsenal managed to secure three points against Liverpool at L4.

Arsene Wenger was the manager then, with Lukasz Podolski and Santi Cazorla scoring the match-winning goals.

Season Result 2023/24 Liverpool 1 – 1 Arsenal 2022/23 Liverpool 2 – 2 Arsenal 2021/22 Liverpool 4 – 0 Arsenal 2020/21 Liverpool 3 – 1 Arsenal 2019/20 Liverpool 3 – 1 Arsenal 2018/19 Liverpool 5 -1 Arsenal 2017/18 Liverpool 4 – 0 Arsenal 2016/17 Liverpool 3 – 1 Arsenal 2015/16 Liverpool 3 – 3 Arsenal 2014/15 Liverpool 2 – 2 Arsenal 2013/14 Liverpool 5 – 1 Arsenal 2012/13 Liverpool 0 – 2 Arsenal

Mikel Arteta could spiral

Mikel Arteta’s had a bit of a mare of a week when it comes to his engagement with the press.

The Spaniard raised quite a few brows with his decidedly bold claim that Liverpool had been fortunate to lift a 20th English top-flight title in 2024/25.

One might have thought that would have been followed with a little humility after PSG deservedly secured their place in the Champions League final.

Sadly not. Arteta once again insisted his Arsenal side were far more deserving of the final berth in the competition to face Inter Milan in Munich.

Goodness knows what he’ll come out with next if Liverpool put further pressure on their Champions League qualification hopes this weekend!

