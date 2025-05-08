Sky reporter: Liverpool break with convention by submitting offer to sign footballing ‘Godfather’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly thrown their name into the ring to pull off what’d be one of the greatest transfer heists of modern times.

While Reds fans can rest easy in the knowledge that Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk have committed at Anfield for two more seasons, their Manchester City counterparts are bracing themselves for an emotional farewell to one of their contemporary greats.

In early April, Kevin De Bruyne stunned the world of football by announcing that he’d be leaving the Etihad Stadium when his contract ends this summer, and it’s since emerged that the decision was made for him despite his preference to stay at the club.

Liverpool submit offer to sign De Bruyne

On Wednesday night, Sky Sport reporter Gianluca Di Marzio stopped us all in our tracks with a bombshell update via his personal website.

The Italian journalist claimed that Liverpool have made an offer to sign the Belgium international when his contract at Man City ends, with Napoli also making a ‘concrete attempt’ to secure a blockbuster free transfer.

Signing De Bruyne would represent a serious statement by Liverpool

Although FSG have shown that they can sometimes pull a rabbit out of the hat with incoming transfers at Anfield, it’d represent quite a break from convention if they were to secure De Bruyne this summer.

Liverpool generally tend to go for players in their mid-20s or younger who they can develop into superstars and bring to Merseyside for their peak footballing years, rather than recruiting Hollywood names in the autumn of their careers – but perhaps the Belgian playmaker merits a one-off deviation from that mould.

Hailed by TNT Sports pundit as ‘the Godfather of attacking midfielders’ (via GOAL), the 33-year-old is a legitimate contender for a greatest all-time Premier League XI, a truly outstanding footballer with an enviable blend of extraordinary technique and vision, an exceptional passing range, athleticism and a relentless work rate.

To sign him on a free transfer would be incredible business by the Reds, although our inclination for now is to take these initial reports with a pinch of salt until they’re corroborated by trusted sources closer to home.

If indeed it’s true that Liverpool have made an offer for De Bruyne, though, the club’s attempted opportunism is to be applauded. What a statement it’d send out if the Belgian were playing his football at Anfield next season!