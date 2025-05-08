Anfield mural updated within days of Alexander-Arnold exit bombshell

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving Liverpool this summer and with his being one of the faces that adorn the murals around Anfield, it’ll be interesting to see if this remains.

There has now been an update on the artwork to a building that is graced with one of our current players, though not yet the right back.

Whilst we still await the new piece that will be opposite Robbie Fowler, there has been a change to Mo Salah’s tribute.

As confirmed by James Pearce on X: ‘To celebrate his new contract, the Mo Salah mural on Anfield Road has had a makeover ahead of Sunday’s game thanks to John Culshaw & Hotel Anfield. Now with added 👑’

It’s a great nod to the success that the Egyptian King has brought to the club this season, as well as in the past, and is extra poignant given his recently signed contract extension.

Mo Salah’s mural has been seen in Anfield since 2022

To see there be a physical thanks from supporters to the 32-year-old for signing a new deal, sends an even clearer message to our No.66.

Whilst our captain and goal scorer have not grown up in the city, they have achieved such an affinity with the club that they can’t see themselves playing anywhere else.

However, the Scouser has decided that Real Madrid is where he wants to spend his playing days and that’s why we may well see changes to his artwork.

Whilst Ian Wright sympathises with the defender, we will see on Sunday whether this is shared by all the supporters.

You can view the new Salah mural via @JamesPearceLFC on X:

To celebrate his new contract, the Mo Salah mural on Anfield Road has had a makeover ahead of Sunday’s game thanks to @JohnCulshaw8 & @hotelanfield

Now with added 👑 #LFC #Salah pic.twitter.com/jHy4EAxCUI — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 8, 2025

