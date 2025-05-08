Real Madrid’s cheeky offer to steal Trent early could spark fan fury

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

Real Madrid have made a surprise approach that could see Trent Alexander-Arnold leave Liverpool sooner than expected.

The 26-year-old is already set to depart when his contract expires at the end of June, with a move to Madrid on the cards.

But in a fresh twist, the Spanish club are pushing to secure his arrival earlier so he can feature in their squad for the Club World Cup in the United States, which begins on 14 June.

According to BBC Sport, ‘Real have approached Liverpool with a view to negotiating a deal to release Alexander-Arnold in time for the full-back to be part of their plans for the Fifa-organised tournament.’

It is reported that Real Madrid are considering a modest offer of around £850,000 to release Alexander-Arnold from his contract early — and are even prepared to cover any wages owed to him for the final weeks of his deal.

Would Liverpool allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave early?

Discussions between all parties have been described as amicable, but the decision now rests with Liverpool: accept a small fee for an early release or hold firm until his contract expires on 30 June.

FIFA have confirmed a short transfer window from 1 to 10 June, designed specifically for Club World Cup participants to finalise their squads. This adds extra urgency to Real Madrid’s proposal.

For Liverpool, the offer provides a rare chance to recoup some value for a player departing on a free transfer — though the size of the bid is likely to raise eyebrows among supporters.

Whether the club chooses to cash in early or let Alexander-Arnold see out his deal remains to be seen.

Gary Neville has asked the Reds to put ego aside and allow the right back to depart swiftly, though everyone may not share this opinion.

Jamie Carragher has already tried to voice why some fans at Anfield are upset though it doesn’t seem to have been translated well to the rest of the football world.

