Virgil van Dijk issues a new message to Liverpool fans

Virgil van Dijk has issued a rousing message to Liverpool supporters as the Reds prepare for a momentous Premier League trophy parade later this month.

Having sealed their second league title in five years with a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, we will lift the trophy on the final day of the season against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

The celebrations won’t end there, however, as a city-wide trophy parade has been confirmed for the following day — and our captain is calling on the fans to make it a day to remember.

After asking fans to wear red for the match that we mathematically won the title, it seems our centre half now has another message for us all.

The Dutchman has urged the club’s supporters to create an atmosphere “even more crazy” than in previous years, when hundreds of thousands lined the streets to salute him and his teammates.

Virgil van Dijk wants a crazy reception for the Liverpool team

The parade route, which spans 15 kilometres, will begin at Allerton Maze at 2:30pm on Monday, 26 May, and travel through key landmarks including Queens Drive, Childwall Fiveways, Mill Bank, West Derby Road and The Strand before finishing at Blundell Street.

Our skipper’s rallying cry comes as the city prepares to welcome potentially one million supporters to the streets — eclipsing the estimated 750,000 who turned out for the 2019 Champions League celebrations.

Unlike past parades, fans have had almost a month to plan their journeys into the city, after the Reds wrapped up the title with games to spare.

Even after scoring a goal at Stamford Bridge that only halved the deficit, you could take the smile off the face of our No.4 because of this campaign’s achievements.

“We know how special our fans are and what these moments mean to them,” Van Dijk said via the Liverpool ECHO. “We want it to be even more crazy, even more special, and we want to share it with every single person who has supported us along the way.”

This all just adds extra anticipation to what promises to be a historic day on Merseyside, as the players and coaching staff prepare to parade the club’s 20th league title.

