Report: ‘Fundamental agreement’ reached for Liverpool-linked ‘genius’ who’s now made his decision

Liverpool look set to be left disappointed in their reported hopes of signing one of Europe’s most coveted young talents.

Last month, CaughtOffside reported that the Reds could vie with Arsenal and Manchester City in the race to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, but it now seems that the 22-year-old will snub each of those clubs in a preference for one particular suitor.

Wirtz set to snub Liverpool for Bayern Munich

According to SPORT BILD, the playmaker has informed his manager Xabi Alonso that the only club he wants to join is Bayern Munich, who recently deposed Die Werkself as Bundesliga champions.

The report claims that the Germany international’s family ‘must have reached a fundamental agreement’ with the Bavarian giants, with the player’s father and advsior having a close relationship wtih Uli Hoeness, an instrumental figure in the supervisory board at the Allianz Arena.

A move to the German champions is ‘becoming more and more likely’ for Wirtz, for whom Leverkusen could demand at least €150m (£127.5m).

Liverpool move never seemed likely for Wirtz

In all honesty, it never seemed likely that Liverpool would greatly push to sign the playmaker this summer, given the enormous fee which would’ve been involved and the probability that FSG will seek to strengthen in a few areas of the squad rather than going large on just one.

In any case, if the 22-year-old is dead-set on joining Bayern, then realistically no amount of money offered by the Premier League champions would prompt a dramatic volte-face and instead set his compass for Merseyside rather than Munich.

It’s a pity that the Reds realistically don’t have a chance of signing an incredibly gifted player who Alonso dubbed a ‘genius‘ and who’s already reached 120 goal contributions in 195 games for Leverkusen at such a young age.

Wirtz appears to be unattainable, but there have been shock reports from Italy of Liverpool making an offer to sign Kevin De Bruyne, who’ll soon leave Manchester City at the end of his contract and would go down as one of the greatest free transfers in history for whoever’s lucky enough to snap him up.

We’d be surprised if LFC were to lure the Belgian to Anfield, but if these reports are accurate, then it at least shows that Richard Hughes isn’t lacking for ambition in the summer transfer window.