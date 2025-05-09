Mac Allister makes history with first Premier League award after title triumph

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister has capped off an unforgettable season with a major accolade to mark his role in Liverpool’s title-winning campaign.

As reported by liverpoolfc.com, “Alexis Mac Allister has been voted the Premier League Player of the Month for April.”

The Argentinian midfielder was in sensational form as the Reds clinched their 20th league title, netting long-range stunners against Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur, while also providing the assist for Virgil van Dijk’s crucial winner versus West Ham United.

His goal against Spurs was so momentous in the campaign that the earth moved when he found the back of the net for the Reds.

It marks the first time our No.10 has ever been voted Premier League Player of the Month — another piece of silverware to add to both his personal collection and Liverpool’s trophy cabinet.

Alexis Mac Allister is delighted to win the individual award

We saw how much it meant to win the league title and now Alexis Mac Allister has had the chance to share his thoughts on this individual accolade.

Speaking after receiving the award, the 25-year-old was quick to praise his teammates, saying: “I think the secret [to thriving] is my teammates.

“I always say that without them this wouldn’t be possible. And to play with these kinds of players is always easier because you can make a mistake or something like that and they will be there to solve it.

“They are the main thing and I just always try to help in the way I can.”

With eyes already turning towards the next campaign, the World Cup winner outlined his hunger for more:

“We want [to kick on next season] now that we have won the Premier League. We know that this team has the mentality to go and win more trophies.

“So, the Champions League will be our goal next season together with the Premier League that is always very special. We will go for it and hopefully we can get the trophy.”

Having already lifted the Premier League, the midfielder’s award is just the latest reminder of the quality throughout this Liverpool squad — and why there’s so much excitement to see them go again next season.

Let’s hope he can continue this form when we kick off our Champions League campaign later this year.

