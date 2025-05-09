Slot confirms Alexander-Arnold hasn’t attended training since exit announcement

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool fans are now very aware that Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave the club this summer, with Arne Slot sharing his thoughts on the news.

Asked to respond to the backlash that has come the way of our right back, the Dutchman said:

“That people have an opinion about us – if it’s Trent or me, or someone else who works in this industry – that’s not new for anyone.

“Probably it’s a bit more for him now than he’s used to and maybe a bit more negative than he’s used to.

“But I don’t follow all of this. I’m not here to tell the fans how they should react.

“I will see Trent in a bit and the boys had a few days off as well, so I will wait and see how he feels about him announcing that he’s going to leave the club. I did speak to him on WhatsApp. But let’s wait and see.

“I think we are all disappointed but Trent is the first one also who said that he would prefer us, as a team and as a club, not to be too much distracted by this announcement.

“So, I’m hoping that all the energy on Sunday goes to the players and to the support of our fans, and as less as possible to Trent – unless it’s positive, then they can do whatever they want.”

It’s no surprise that much of the pre-Arsenal press conference was spent discussing the departing defender but we shouldn’t forget this season’s achievements.

There will be a reaction to the No.66 on Sunday, though the biggest noise should be the continued celebrations of our Premier League title.

Arne Slot is not surprise with the news around Alexander-Arnold

With all players being given a few days off from training, it’ll be interesting to see the response of the squad who will likely be supportive of their mate.

Jamie Carragher has tried his best to explain why some supporters are angry with the England international, though many others don’t agree with this opinion.

Pundits like Chris Sutton have called out the fans who have been on the back of the boyhood Red and it’ll be interesting to see how Anfield responds this weekend.

You can view Slot’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

