Slot confirms Alexander-Arnold hasn’t attended training since exit announcement

Liverpool fans are now very aware that Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave the club this summer, with Arne Slot sharing his thoughts on the news.
Asked to respond to the backlash that has come the way of our right back, the Dutchman said:
“That people have an opinion about us – if it’s Trent or me, or someone else who works in this industry – that’s not new for anyone.
“Probably it’s a bit more for him now than he’s used to and maybe a bit more negative than he’s used to.
“But I don’t follow all of this. I’m not here to tell the fans how they should react.
“I will see Trent in a bit and the boys had a few days off as well, so I will wait and see how he feels about him announcing that he’s going to leave the club. I did speak to him on WhatsApp. But let’s wait and see.
“But I am not here to tell the fans how they should react.
“I think we are all disappointed but Trent is the first one also who said that he would prefer us, as a team and as a club, not to be too much distracted by this announcement.
“So, I’m hoping that all the energy on Sunday goes to the players and to the support of our fans, and as less as possible to Trent – unless it’s positive, then they can do whatever they want.”
It’s no surprise that much of the pre-Arsenal press conference was spent discussing the departing defender but we shouldn’t forget this season’s achievements.
There will be a reaction to the No.66 on Sunday, though the biggest noise should be the continued celebrations of our Premier League title.
Arne Slot is not surprise with the news around Alexander-Arnold
With all players being given a few days off from training, it’ll be interesting to see the response of the squad who will likely be supportive of their mate.
Jamie Carragher has tried his best to explain why some supporters are angry with the England international, though many others don’t agree with this opinion.
Pundits like Chris Sutton have called out the fans who have been on the back of the boyhood Red and it’ll be interesting to see how Anfield responds this weekend.
You can view Slot’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via Liverpool FC on YouTube:
Again TAA is more than able to decide where/who he plays for going forward/
The issue is conspiring to deny LFC a transfer fee at the suggestion/behest of (un) Real Madrid…so that those funds go towards rewarding him for that stab in the back to LFC with a whatever type of deal that further lines his own pocket because Real do not have to pay a transfer fee for him.
That is not te actions of a true LFC scouser – sorry Owen, McManaman, Wrighty and others who laud his previous service and feel he has done no wrong- because he has sullied the past Legacy wit these actions. Again he could have extended the existing contract with a cut price buy clause/thereby ensuring some transfer being received by LFC – but he chose to benefit himself financially with the way things have been played out. YNWA
Get a grip of yourself lad. He’s changing employers have you never done that? It would have been nice to get a wedge for him but like most people he has put his future first. I enjoyed watching him play and wish him well. As a fellow Scouser he will always be one of us.
Totally agree with you… People forget the good things that he did for the team only for a nonsense BS selfish reaction as a fan…
I’m going to miss him, but wishes the best for him too…
YNWA ❤️❤️❤️
Spot on what he should not have forgotten is LFC gave him the oppotunity he is what he is because of LFC the club would still be what they are without Trent he has ruied his legacy just watch the Spanish press will crusify him because he is not Spanish
Let him go but never welcome him home.
Traitor
Trent is not the first or the last Liverpool player to leave for free. And if you have a dream to play for a famous club, and the only way to make that happen is to leave on a free transfer, that is what you do! Trent is entitled to chase his own dreams. He owes Liverpool nothing. Thanks for the memories Trent. Y.N.W.A.
My, and many others, thoughts exactly. Well said.
I hope and believe that the fans will give a a loud and clear signal on Sunday that behavior like this is not ok. Let him feel the anger and it’s nothing more than he deserves after making a deal with Real Madrid behind the Liverpools back . He was in position to be a true legend but now he will be in the same position as Owen and McMoneyman.
He’s history. Had a great opportunity to become a LFC legend but chose to chase a balon d’Or ( no chance ) . Hope he enjoys Madrid through the wind and through the sun ☀️
Great and let’s just see if any quality players would dare come and play for LFC knowing that if they should one day leave on a free transfer, this is the kind of reception they’d get after the many years of loyal service to the club!
Thank God such action wasn’t from Mo, otherwise African players would have been called names.
He’s got away with it because he’s an English Scouser. If Mo and VVD had done this the media and the fans would be crucifying them . If I had to let one of the 3 go it would have been Trent. Adiós
One bad season at Real Madrid they will replace him,what else he want to leave Liverpool and joing Real Madrid? Currently Liverpool is way better than than Madrid
Can we just let him go quietly out the door now. Take whatever can be squeezed out of Madrid for the early departure. We look to the future now. To Bradley. LFC not there to keep Trent match fit for Madrid. There has been enough talk about this. Sort the mural out quickly and put an end to this.
Well said, he’s history
Just shows how GREEDY some players are.
Let him go in peace and let su support him. He is and will always be a legend at Liverpool for. If Liverpool and Trent had a bad season some of you would have wanted him to be sold or to leave. Go well Trent. Thanks for everything LEGEND. Will miss you but you will never walk alone
When the Bosman ruling became effective it allowed players the freedom to choose.
Clubs often show no loyalty to the players so times changed.
LFC have nurtured Trent. Paid him well. He has worked hard and given us moments of joy.
I’ll take that.
He has managed this career move and I for one say let him go. In peace. Would I have done the same, possibly.
I want to see more of Bradley, I genuinely think he can be a better player than Trent. Different, but better.
I’d rather have TAA go and keep Bradley.
Supporters.. I hate it when boos are heard against your own players. It’s embarrassing and other teams will love that.
Don’t sing his name if you’re unhappy, but booing is not us.. is it!?
We have also brought in excellent players on frees when it has suited us to do so. If there is a criticism it would be towards FSG who didn’t react early enough.
That being said, good luck Trent I hope it works out. They’ll expect a lot of bang for their buck and won’t tolerate any poor play from you but an elite player doesn’t do that does he.
Don’t you worry about us we’ll be as good as we’re before you were born.
Yes, I couldn’t agree more on where the fault lies!
Let him go in peace and support him. He is and will remain a legend for Liverpool for me…just a thought for everyone. If Trent and Liverpoool had a bad season I think some of you would have wanted him to be sold and to leave.
To leave LFC as vice captain and join one of our fiercest rivals, it upsets me, especially when after Arnes first season we are champions. Arne can build on this great season and go on to win more, so we do it without TAA, I won’t boo him for leaving but I also won’t thank him. At the end of the day he is chasing HIS dream and crushing the dreams of the LFC family ,Adios and goodbye, for those he leaves behind YNWA