Arne Slot speaks out on ‘disappointment’ over Alexander-Arnold Anfield exit

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Trent Alexander-Arnold has made the decision to leave Liverpool and for the first time since this news broke, our head coach has shared his thoughts.

Speaking in his pre-Arsenal press conference, the Dutchman said: “I think, like everybody who likes Liverpool, who’s a fan of Liverpool, we are disappointed for him leaving.

“Not only is a good human being leaving the club, but a very, very, very good full-back is leaving us as well.

“But I’ve worked at clubs where every season a very good or multiple very good players have left the club so I’m a bit more used to it.

“The experience I have, and by the way, this club as well, is that if someone, a very good player, is leaving, the next very good player will step up, and that’s probably what’s going to happen.”

If you take all the emotion away from this news, it’s a blow for our squad as we’ve lost our most talented passer in the team.

The boss is assessing this on a purely footballing level and it is a disappointment to lose the player but we will bounce back, in the shape of a replacement either at the club already or being bought in.

Arne Slot has faith Liverpool will recover from Alexander-Arnold loss

Jamie Carragher praised the 46-year-old for his ability show that no-one is bigger than the club, with this being another example of this.

Conor Bradley is waiting in the wings and we’ve already seen he has the talent to play as our right back but the main question is his fitness.

Kenny Dalglish praised the Northern Irishman for being one of our unsung heroes from this season but at present, it seems that he will take more of a starring role in the next campaign.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley