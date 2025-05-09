Arne Slot confirms stance on Bradley’s future at Anfield after Trent bombshell

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool fans are coming to terms with the news about Trent Alexander-Arnold and Arne Slot will already begin his planning for the future of this position.

The obvious heir to the role is Conor Bradley and our head coach was asked about how much he will play in the remaining three games of this campaign in his pre-Arsenal press conference:

“Team selection is as it has been. It’s going to be the same thought process going through my mind for the Sunday game.

“I think if Conor would have been available for Chelsea, he would have started already. But he wasn’t, so there’s a fair chance that he will start.”

“I already said Conor is going to start because I think he needs playing time, to get games under his belt to be better prepared for next season.”

It feels very much like our No.84 is being viewed as the senior right back at present and so the Scouser will likely only feature for the end of games, if at all.

Speaking about the potential for the Northern Irishman to be a mainstay in the side next season too, the Dutchman went on to say: “Let’s not compare him with Trent now already; they are two different types, in my opinion.

“With Conor, I think we all see the potential. But last week, I walked onto the pitch together with him, and I looked around because, for me, it was the first time.

“And I was very surprised to hear from him that he had a comment about the stadium as well. And I looked at him like, ‘Didn’t you know yet?’ He said, ‘No, it’s the first time that I’m here as well’.

“And that was a bit of a surprise to me because, for me, he’s already further in his development than being for the first time in an away game like Chelsea.

“A very talented player, Connor. Unfortunately, hasn’t been fit throughout the whole season, and to become a very good player, you have to be available every single week as well.

“That’s the first step he has to make for next season, but we have a lot of confidence in Conor as a very good full-back for Liverpool, and that’s already what he’s shown in the past two seasons.”

The talent is there, it’s now all about the durability and fitness of the full back with a huge opportunity in front of him.

Conor Bradley has the chance to be Liverpool’s right back

His boss has already said that he has full confidence that the club will move on successfully from the departing vice captain, now it’s over to Conor Bradley to prove he’s the man for the job.

Kenny Dalglish labelled the academy graduate as one of the unsung heroes from this season, next year he will hope to be seeing his name in lights.

The only thing holding the 21-year-old back is his fitness and so he will need to work on this over the summer.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Bradley via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

