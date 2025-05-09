Arne Slot sent a message to Trent with on-field Anfield gesture: Carragher

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

Liverpool fans are still reeling from the news that Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving on a free transfer, that it’s almost taking away from winning the league.

However, Jamie Carragher was keen to discuss our successes from this season and what it does for our title chances in the next campaign – as he spoke with BBC Radio Merseyside:

“I don’t think anyone predicted this, not even the biggest Liverpool supporter.

“To win the league title is just ‘wow’. We know how hard it’s been over the last few years for Jurgen Klopp and he’s created some of the best Liverpool teams the club has ever seen.

“To win the league in the first season for Slot is out of this world.

“I like that he’s done it his way. He hasn’t tried to be Jurgen Klopp or imitate him except for the microphone after the Tottenham game.

“I thought that was a brilliant moment and sums up Liverpool – that no-one is bigger than the club.

“The big thing for me is going into next season as favourites to win the league, we very rarely say that, even under Klopp.

“But I think if Liverpool have a good summer, it’s the first time I sort of back them to win the league at the start of the season.”

It’s great to hear that the Scouser thinks the Reds are favourites to win the league again next season, and that we may be even stronger after this transfer window.

However, the line about what Arne Slot did after clinching the title a couple of weeks ago does seem like a message to our right back: ‘no-one is bigger than the club’.

Liverpool must move on from Trent’s contract ending

The Sky Sports pundit has already tried to explain why so many fans feel let down by our No.66 for departing and there will be anger in place this weekend.

However, it’s important to note that we were all devastated when Jurgen Klopp left last year but still went on to win the league.

As talk begins to build over who we could sign when this season comes to a close, we’ve already been informed that it will be a period of busy transfer activity.

Trent Alexander-Arnold won’t be part of it but there will be a group of players hungry to wear the red shirt and deliver more success.

