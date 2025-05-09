Owen saddened by Liverpool fan treatment of Alexander-Arnold

Pictures via @itvracing on X

If there’s one man who knows what Trent Alexander-Arnold may be feeling right now, it’s Michael Owen and he’s been sharing his thoughts.

With our right back set to make a move to Real Madrid, the former striker was asked to comment:

“Who can criticise him? I know there will be one or two people that will but he has been there, seen it, done it, and won absolutely everything that the game has got to offer.

“If he wants to go and try something new for his family and for him to do something different in his life, I’ve got no problem.”

It’s no surprise that the former Manchester United man doesn’t have a problem with the local lad turning his back on his own and shared his thoughts on fan reaction to this move:

“It’s different and that’s the beauty of it, you go to different countries and there is different food, different weather, different languages, different football, a new stadium, a white kit and not red. There is a lot of difference.

“It’s easy for me to say. I know half the fans will be screaming at the tele, but, if I was a Liverpool fan I would be saying “Thank you for your service, you have been incredible, won everything, good luck and we wish you well.’

“Football is different to anything else. If you can get higher in your job everyone says well done, but if it’s football you are a traitor and this and that which is quite sad.”

The slip from the 45-year-old there is that he knows there will be traitor accusations thrown at the England international, as there was for him too – showing that he knows they have let people down.

Michael Owen backs Alexander-Arnold’s career decisions

Jamie Carragher has tried to explain why Liverpool fans will be upset with Trent Alexander-Arnold but Michael Owen doesn’t agree with that.

To these two men who left for Spain, perhaps football is just a job and that’s fine but as supporters – it means much more to us.

Whilst people like Chris Sutton call us out for being in the wrong, perhaps we’re just passionate about our football club and apparently that’s a bad thing.

If we didn’t have this opinion though, you wouldn’t hear Anfield at full voice and see scenes like after the win against Tottenham because we are Liverpool and this means more.

You can watch Owen’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via @itvracing on X:

"If I was a Liverpool fan I'd be saying 'Thank you for all your service we wish you well!' but football is different to anything else!" 🗯️@themichaelowen has his say on his two winners at Chester and Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving Liverpool 🔴 pic.twitter.com/2IOGwbw84b — ITV Racing (@itvracing) May 8, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley