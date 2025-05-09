Mo Salah’s records the greatest individual feat this century with Friday morning accolade

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mo Salah has been an amazing player for Liverpool since arriving in 2017, yet this season may just have been his crowning glory for a variety of reasons.

As reported by the Football Writers’ Association: ‘Liverpool and Egypt winger Salah wins The Footballer of the Year for the third time, equalling record held by Thierry Henry.’

Our Egyptian King pipped Virgil van Dijk to the award that meant he is now sat alongside Thierry Henry as the greatest individual the country has seen, for the award that has existed since 1948.

Not only did the 32-year-old win the accolade but did so with an amazing 90% of the votes from the members, which is the largest percentage of a vote this century.

With the volume of records that our No.11 has broken since arriving on Merseyside, it will certainly be in his thoughts to do this all over again next season.

The winger has already sent his customary end of season post where he outlines his ambitions to bring more success to Anfield next year and why should we think it won’t come his and our way?

Mo Salah was far and away the winner of the FWA award

Our record Premier League goal scorer has seen his own mural adapted in recognition of his achievements this season and for signing a new contract at the club.

It feels like the love between player, club and fans has never been stronger and all that’s left now is to break some scoring and assist records in our final three matches.

Let’s hope these can all be achieved against Mikel Arteta’s side on Sunday.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley