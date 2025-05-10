‘Could be flat…’ – Chris Sutton shares tentative prediction for Liverpool’s clash v Arsenal

Image via Alex Pantling/Getty Images and The Warm-Up on YouTube

Chris Sutton believes that Liverpool could have ‘a point to prove’ when they welcome Arsenal to Anfield on Sunday.

While the Reds are free to enjoy the remainder of the season knowing that the Premier League title is already secured, the Gunners travel to Merseyside needing to pick themselves up off the canvas after Paris Saint-Germain ended their last remaining hope of a trophy in 2025.

Arne Slot’s side were beaten in their first game as newly-crowned champions last weekend, going down 3-1 away to Chelsea, so they could well be seeking an instant response against the team which had been their closest ‘challengers’ for most of the campaign.

What has Sutton predicted for Liverpool v Arsenal?

Sutton has given his customary predictions for the weekend’s top-flight action for BBC Sport, and he expects both teams to have plenty of motivation when they clash at Anfield tomorrow.

The pundit wrote: “In terms of the game itself, I really don’t know what to expect. Liverpool were way below their best against Chelsea last week, but Arne Slot could go strong here and they may feel they have a point to prove against their nearest rivals.

“Similarly, Arsenal could be flat after their disappointment in Paris, or they could come out firing. Hopefully that’s the case, and both teams will be up for it.”

Sutton has predicted a 1-1 draw at Anfield, with the teams having played out a 2-2 thriller in the reverse fixture in north London earlier this season.

Liverpool will surely be eager to heap further misery on Arsenal

Arsenal have agreed to give Liverpool a guard of honour onto the pitch prior to kick-off on Sunday, which’ll surely sicken the visitors and – one would imagine – give them an incentive to then spoil the celebratory atmosphere among the home crowd.

However, as Sutton justifiably points out, we suspect the Reds will be keen to make up for their defeat to Chelsea last week and show that they’re not merely content to coast their way to the finish line just because the title is already wrapped up.

Slot’s side will want to put on a show for their supporters, especially given the animosity which has developed between the two fan bases over the course of the season, and we could be meeting the Gunners at the perfect time.

Arsenal have won only one of their last five Premier League matches (against relegated Ipswich) and will be reeling from their Champions League elimination by PSG, who also knocked us out of the competition.

In our first match after losing to the French side, we were deservely beaten by Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final, so it’s plausible that Mikel Arteta‘s team could be feeling equally sorry for themselves tomorrow.

A Liverpool win on Sunday would provide additional cheer towards the end of a wonderful season at Anfield, while also piling on the misery for the downtrodden Gunners.