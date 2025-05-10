Romano provides the latest on Liverpool’s ‘main name’ to replace Trent

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

There’s still three games left of this season but with the title already sown up, Liverpool can begin to look towards the summer.

We have been made aware that Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave the club on a free transfer and Arne Slot has already confirmed Conor Bradley will be the senior option for the final games.

However, there may well be another replacement found this summer and Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest he has knows on this front:

‘Liverpool are well informed on Jeremie Frimpong situation and how the installments are defined for his €35/40m release clause.

‘He remains one of the main names on the shortlist to replace Trent with Frimpong expected to be eventually keen on the move.’

It’s certainly not the first time we’ve been linked to the Dutchman who would be an interesting fit at Anfield next season.

Jeremie Frimpong has been a widely reported Liverpool target

David Ornstein also shared a similar belief that the Reds are keen on a move for the 24-year-old, who appears to be as interested in the transfer as the club.

Jeremie Frimpong is another attacking full back option, who is very well equipped to also play the right wing role as well.

This would mean that Conor Bradley and Mo Salah can both be rested or rotated in place of the current Bayer Leverkusen star.

With Xabi Alonso set to depart the Germans this summer too, it feels like the right time for a change and so why not join the Premier League champions with more than a hint of Dutch influence within our squad and coaching staff.

You can view the Frimpong to Liverpool update via @FabrizioRomano on X:

🚨 Liverpool are well informed on Jeremie Frimpong situation and how the installments are defined for his €35/40m release clause. He remains one of the main names on the shortlist to replace Trent with Frimpong expected to be eventually keen on the move. pic.twitter.com/ulKaT9SZxc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 9, 2025

