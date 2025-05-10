Mikel Arteta refused to comment on key topic ahead of Liverpool meeting

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Liverpool will host Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday and three days after being booted out of the Champions League, Mikel Arteta’s side will have to perform a guard of honour for the Reds.

From being in a title race with us, to having to face the embarrassment of applauding our achievements – it’s going to be quite the day for the Londoners in the stands and on the pitch.

That will all be before kick-off and then a game will commence where the Gunners suddenly need to pick up points to stop their fall into a top five race.

That is why the former Everton midfielder has been once again trying his best to play whatever mind games he has left for the match.

This includes concealing information we normally see willingly given out during press conferences.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta did not address fitness news during his broadcast pre-match media briefing, though Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes and Takehiro Tomiyasu have been on the sidelines.’

For a team who have been so keen on using their supposed injury crisis as a reason they haven’t won the Premier League and Champions League this season – it was an odd omission this time out.

Mikel Arteta has loved using excuses for his Arsenal team

The tribulations of this season have had a telling effect on the Spaniard and he’s becoming increasingly unhinged as the season drags on.

From making mathematically ignorant statements about our supposed luck in this season’s title race, it’s clear that the 43-year-old is jealous of our achievements.

To statements about them being the best team in Europe this season, it feels as if Mikel Arteta is becoming delusional as he now enters a sixth season at the Emirates Stadium still searching for title-winning answers.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley