Salah hints Klopp’s Liverpool grew ‘too comfortable’ before Slot arrival

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans will forever remember Jurgen Klopp’s reign for the trophies and memories it delivered — but Mo Salah thinks the time was right for change.

Speaking to L’Équipe, our Egyptian King opened up about working under new boss Arne Slot and revealed the tactical shift that re-energised both him and the team last season:

“He shared with me what he expected from me on the pitch, with quite a bit of responsibility in the build-up play, and I liked that.

“Arne is very direct—he brought back competition for spots, whereas under Jurgen, maybe we’d gotten a little too comfortable toward the end.”

The 32-year-old also praised Slot and his staff’s more open style of communication:

“Arne and his staff are more open to discussion and sharing how we feel, and I think that played a big role in my performances. And most importantly, it led us to success.”

It’s bold of our No.11 to be so open about the improvements since his former boss left the club, though it’s not hard to see the results – a Premier League title.

Mo Salah is a big fan of what Arne Slot has done at Liverpool

Mo Salah even told Virgil van Dijk how much more rewarding it felt to win the league this season — with a younger squad and without many of the key figures from the 2020 title-winning side:

“I told Virgil that—without taking away credit from anyone—winning the league without Jurgen, Bobby, Sadio, Hendo, and all our 2020 teammates felt even more special, because we have a group of really good players, but most of them had never won before. It’s very rewarding.”

It’s a statement that shows just how much faith our goal scorer has in the new Liverpool project under Slot — and why fans should be excited for what comes next.

The way in which our new head coach speaks about his predecessor though, it’s clear that’s he’s been offering advice from afar this season.

Yet it is the Dutchman who has brought our latest success, with tactical tweaks like what we saw with Ryan Gravenberch, and that’s why the fans and players have been won over so quickly.

That also helps explain why both of our key men were so eager to sign their new contracts this season.

